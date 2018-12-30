Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings, Premier League 2018-19

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 791 // 30 Dec 2018, 09:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Salah scored from the penalty spot.

There is always some fireworks when Liverpool plays Arsenal in the Premier League, and this one promised to be no different. With quality players on either side and League positions at stake, the stage got set for a cracking game at Anfield.

The game started at a frenetic pace with Arsenal getting the breakthrough after Ainsley Maitland-Niles slotted home from close range. That goal provoked Liverpool into an immediate reaction as they equalized through Firmino who scored his second a few moments later.

Arsenal's defence was in shambles as Salah teed up Mane for Liverpool's third of the night. The Egyptian then slotted off from the penalty box to make it four for the Reds at the halftime break.

The onus was on the Gunners in the second half, and they did start positively. However, once Firmino got his third and Liverpool's fifth goal, Unai Emery's men stopped to believe after that.

The victory took the Reds nine points clear at the top. On the other hand, it was one of the worst results for Arsenal under Unai Emery and there is a lot to take away for the manager. Here are the player ratings from the game.

Arsenal

Lichtsteiner was Arsenal's worst player on the night

Bernd Leno - 5.5/10

Blaming him for the goals would be unfair. The German International was left disappointed by his defence, and he could not do much to stop any of Liverpool's goals.

Stephan Lichtsteiner - 4/10

Advertisement

The Swiss had probably one of his worst performances in an Arsenal shirt. His failed clearance led to Liverpool's equalizer. Later, he left Salah alone to set up Mane for Liverpool's third goal of the night.

Shkodran Mustafi - 5.5/10

Another player who was poor today, Mustafi was easily dodged off by Firmino to score his second goal. Koscielny substituted the German at half-time.

Sokratis - 5.5/10

He fouled Salah in the first half and gave away a ridiculous penalty which the Egyptian brilliantly conveyed. It highlighted the Gunners' fragility and vulnerability in defence.

Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

Kolasinac's recent performances have been praiseworthy, but today he had to deal with the Liverpool force. He had a 1-v-1 battle with Mo Salah, and the Bosnian had a nightmare keeping up with him. He pushed Lovren inside the penalty box in the second half which allowed Firmino to score his hat-trick goal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7/10

Arguably the best player for the Gunners, Maitland-Niles not only scored the only goal for Arsenal but provided some threat moving forward down the right side.

Lucas Torreira - 5.5/10

Lucas tried his best to stop the fierce midfield press of Jurgen Klopp's side but troubled living up with their pace. He was quickly disposed of the ball and often gave in to Liverpool's high press football. It was a rare off day at the office for the Uruguayan

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

Xhaka looked agitated with his team's lack of defensive stability and committed some unnecessary fouls. Even when he tried to move up the pitch, Liverpool's defence was well up to their task in stopping the Swiss International.

Alex Iwobi - 6/10

Iwobi looked lively in the first half keeping Alexander-Arnold on his toes and even provided the assist for Maitland-Niles' goal. However, he was nowhere to be seen in the second 45 minutes which summed up Arsenal's night in general.

Aaron Ramsey - 5/10

Aaron Ramsey looked slow and could not make any impact in the attacking third for Arsenal. He got rightfully substituted in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5/10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a disappointing day at the office. He spent most of the time alone upfront without getting any proper service to score.

Substitutes

Laurent Koscielny - 6.5/10

A very experienced central defender, Koscielny replaced Mustafi at halftime to stop Liverpool from heaping further miseries. His introduction could not change the course of the game but indeed stooped the away side from further embarrassment.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

The Frenchman dropped off a few times to get the ball, but there was no support up front for him. He got isolated like Aubameyang and could not make any impact as he had done this season.

Matteo Guendouzi - 5/10

He got introduced very late in the game to see off the match and did precisely that.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement