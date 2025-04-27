Liverpool 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings for the Reds as 20th league title is sealed after five-star display | 2024-25 Premier League 

Liverpool came from behind to see off Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 on Sunday, April 27, to win the 2024-25 Premier League title. It marks their second in the Premier League era and 20th league crown overall.

Luis Diaz (16'), Alexis Mac Allister (24'), Cody Gakpo (34'), Mohamed Salah (63'), and an own goal from Destiny Udogie (69') got the job done for the Reds, who had fallen behind to a Dominic Solanke goal after 12 minutes.

Arne Slot's side came into the game needing a point to seal the title and turned up for the occasion after a slow start, dragging their beleaguered visitors through the mud with a menacing attacking display.

Liverpool, the champions of Premier League again! Here are the player ratings:

Alisson - 6

He couldn't keep out Solanke's effort but wasn't tested thereafter as Spurs were on the backfoot for most of the match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Not the best outing for Liverpool's marauding right-back, who was outshined by better players around him. But either way, the title is in the bag and he wouldn't care.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

With five clearances, Ibrahima Konate displayed great vision while also making one interception. He communicated well with Van Dijk and ensured everything was kosher at the back.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5

The Liverpool skipper was up for the occasion and combined his sturdy frame with paramount vigilance to keep the Spurs attackers at bay. He made five clearances and blocked one shot, while also completing 92% of his passes.

Andrew Robertson - 7

He attempted five crosses and even mustered a shot on target, as Andrew Robertson was eager to make a mark on a special game for Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Some really good runs from the Dutchman, who also hounded Spurs for possession, winning five of 11 ground duels. Moreover, he also bagged an assist.

Alexis Mac Allister - 9

Arguably the man of the match, Mac Allister threw his body on the line, covering every blade of grass to regain possession and looking out for his teammates to make the best pass. The Argentine finished with four tackles, one crosse, two key passes, six ground duels won, and a goal.

Mohamed Salah - 8.5

Liverpool's coronation match and Mohamed Salah scoring? Of course! The Egyptian took some time to get going, but the inevitable happened in the 63rd minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

The Austrian couldn't find a goal tonight amid the goal-crazy evening for his side, but that doesn't mean he was ineffective. Szoboszlai provided two assists and a total of eight key passes to demonstrate his frightening creative ability.

Cody Gakpo - 7.5

Gakpo put the game beyond Spurs by netting Liverpool's third of the evening in the 34th minute, firing an incredible shot after sidestepping Dominic Solanke.

Luis Diaz - 8

The Colombian ace brought Liverpool on level terms just four minutes after Solanke had given Spurs a shock lead at Anfield. But he went off the boil thereafter.

Substitutes

Curtis Jones - 7

Good passing and solid in duels.

Diogo Jota - 7

Distributed the ball superbly.

Wataru Endo - 6

He came on for the final few minutes but couldn't impact the game the way he would have liked.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5

Elliott passed the ball around with great accuracy and created one good chance too.

Darwin Nunez - N/A

The match was almost up with Liverpool leading by a healthy margin by the time he stepped into the breach.

