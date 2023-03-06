Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Klopp's men reach seventh heaven | Premier League 2022-23

It was an unforgettable night for Liverpool fans as their side beat Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, March 5.

Manchester United came into the game on a brilliant run of form, winning three of their last four and winning the Carabao Cup last week. Manager Erik ten Hag named an unchanged side from the side that beat Newcastle United in the final. The Red Devils were looking for their first win at Anfield since January 2016.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent season. They also had three wins in their last four but had a difficult 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in between.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made three changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. He brought in Jordan Henderson, Cody Gakpo, and Andrew Robertson for Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, and Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool started the game on a positive note, enjoying most of the ball as they were buoyed by the massive home support. They enjoyed a great spell of possession early on.

Liverpool had a great chance in the 23rd minute when Robertson's great cross found Nunez six yards from goal. Lisandro Martinez made a great block to deny the Uruguayan.

Manchester United then had a chance of their own when Diogo Dalot's ball to the back post found an open Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder, however, could only drag his header wide. Minutes later, Luke Shaw's brilliant cross-field ball found Marcus Rashford but the in-form striker could not trouble Alisson.

Manchester United then almost took the lead when Casemiro headed the ball home but the goal was ruled offside.

Immediately at the other end, Cody Gakpo put the Reds in front after receiving a smart pass from Andrew Robertson and finishing it past David de Gea.

Liverpool went into the break with a 1-0 lead as the game was delicately poised.

Klopp's men made a wonderful start to the second half when Harvey Elliott's cross following a scramble in the box found Darwin Nunez who headed home with ease.

It grew from bad to worse for Manchester United. A brilliant counter-attack saw Mohamed Salah get the better of Martinez. The Egyptian then laid it off for Gakpo, who dinked it past De Gea for his second of the game.

Salah made it 4-0 off yet another brilliant Liverpool counter-attack, thundering a shot in off the crossbar.

Marcus Rashford then missed a glorious chance to pull one back for Manchester United but could only find the post after taking the ball past Alisson.

Nunez scored his second of the game after Henderson's cross found the striker who nodded it home.

Salah then became the third attacker to get his brace after a scramble near the goal line, making it 6-0.

It became a day to forget for Manchester United fans after Roberto Firmino came off the bench to make it seven for Liverpool.

A sensational result for Jurgen Klopp's men as they jump to fifth place in the Premier League table. This was Manchester United's worst defeat in the top division since 1931.

Here are 5 talking points from the game:

#5. Marcus Rashford had a rare off-night

Manchester United's talisman Rashford had a game to forget. Coming into the game, he was in sensational form but had a poor outing against Liverpool.

The Englishman was largely ineffective for most of the game, barely getting into the game. He also missed the few chances he did get.

#4. Liverpool's attack was in impeccable form

Liverpool's front three were at their potent best against the Red Devils. Cody Gakpo had started 10 games in a row before being rested against Wolves, but he came back into the side against Manchester United.

The trio of the Dutchman along with Nunez and Salah proved unstoppable tonight, putting seven past a hapless Red Devils defense.

#3. Manchester United's faint title hopes are all but over

The harrowing loss to their Merseyside rivals means the Red Devils' faint hopes of lifting the Premier League have been completely dashed. The loss put them 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

With 13 games left in the season, it is hard to imagine Mikel Arteta's men conceding such a commanding lead.

#2. Mohamed Salah put in an unbelievable performance

Mohamed Salah played a commanding role in the Reds' destruction of Manchester United. The Egyptian proved to be a lethal threat from the right, not only scoring two goals but also setting up two more on a historic night for the Reds.

He finished the game with two goals, two assists, three key passes, and two successful long balls.

The Egyptian has scored 12 goals against Manchester United, the most by any Liverpool player in the history of the derby.

#1. Liverpool are strong favorites for the final top-four spot

With this result, Liverpool are now arguably the front-runners for the fourth position in the league table.

Tottenham Hotspur have gone through an inconsistent form and Newcastle United have failed to win any of their last five games. Hence, Jurgen Klopp will be confident of the team's chances of securing automatic qualification for the Champions League.

They are currently three points behind fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

