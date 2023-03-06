Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings as United suffer their heaviest-ever defeat in the league | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United were handed a 7-0 thumping by Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, March 5. The result brings the Reds within three points of the top four.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five games across competitions. They knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League 4-3 on aggregate to progress to the round of 16, before lifting the Carabao Cup with a clinical 2-0 win over Newcastle United. Erik ten Hag's men then qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over West Ham United.

United were looking to carry their impressive cup form into the league as they fielded a full-strength lineup for this fixture.

The game began in cagey fashion, with Liverpool slightly edging Manchester United in terms of possession in the early exchanges. The hosts created several chances in the first period as they kept 60% of the ball. However, just one of their eight shots was on target. United, on the other hand, attempted four shots and hit the target thrice.

However, the Red Devils looked far too complacent in the final third as they failed to play passes and crosses at the right moment, losing the chance to possibly score. Liverpool, on the other hand, made the most of their only shot on target as Cody Gakpo scored in the 43rd minute from an assist from Andrew Robertson.

Manchester United trailed 1-0 at the break.

Manchester United were left shell-shocked within two minutes of the restart as Liverpool doubled their lead. Harvey Elliott played a lovely pass towards Darwin Nunez, who scored from close-range to make it 2-0. Gakpo then bagged his brace just three minutes later with a picture-perfect finish to leave David De Gea stranded as he made it 3-0.

The visitors then made multiple changes as they looked to claw their way back into the game. However, they conceded from a counter-attack after winning a corner at the other end. After a pacey move forward, the ball fell to Mohamed Salah in the center of the box and the Egyptian smashed it in off the crossbar to make it 4-0.

Liverpool continued their rampage as they put Manchester United to the sword. Nunez scored to make it 5-0 after 75 minutes following an assist from Jordan Henderson. Substitute Roberto Firmino then assisted Salah for his brace as he became the Reds' all-time top scorer in the Premier League. The Brazilian then got on the scoresheet in the 88th minute to round off the thrashing.

Manchester United suffered their heaviest defeat in the competition that left ten Hag's men stunned. On that note, let's take a look at the Red Devils' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 4/10

De Gea conceded an unprecedented seven goals and made just one save in the game.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot won 12 of his 16 duels, making six clearances, six tackles and two interceptions. He played two key passes, one cross and completed two dribbles.

Raphael Varane - 5.5/10

Varane won all three of his duels, making two clearances and one tackle. He passed the ball with 74% accuracy.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Martinez won four of his eight duels, making four clearances, three blocks, three tackles and one interception. He also played two long balls and was booked in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Shaw won five of his 10 duels, making four clearances and one block. He also played two key passes, one cross and one long ball.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro won four of his seven duels, making six clearances, two interceptions and one block. He played one key pass, one cross and two long balls.

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred won six of his nine duels, making two interceptions. He also played one key pass.

Antony - 5.5/10

Antony won just two of his 13 duels and failed to play a single cross or long ball. He showed unnecessary restraint in the final third, costing Manchester United some key chances.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes put in a disappointing performance as Manchester United's captain. He won just three of his 10 duels and lost possession 15 times.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford had one great chance to put United ahead in the first half but squandered it. He was a mere passenger in the second period as Liverpool ran riot.

Wout Weghorst - 6/10

Weghorst could barely get into the game as his gameplay was ineffective.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga & Tyrell Malacia - N/A

All of them came on for Manchester United in the second period but did not make any positive impact on the game whatsoever.

