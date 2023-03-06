Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Reds player ratings after inflicting United their worst league defeat in 92 years | Premier League 2022-23 

Liverpool hammered Manchester United 7-0 in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5). Braces from Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, coupled with a goal from Roberto Firmino, wrapped up a historic night.

Having arrived on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions, the Red Devils capitulated at Anfield in spectacular fashion, succumbing to their joint-worst league defeat in 92 years. It was also the Reds' biggest win over their arch-rivals.

The opening half was rather close, with Liverpool going in front just minutes before the break through Gakpo moments after Casemiro had an effort ruled out at the other end.

However, the second period was a totally different affair as Jurgen Klopp's troops ran riot, netting six times without reply as United were brutally exposed at the back.

With 42 points, Liverpool are now in fifth position, while their North West derby rivals remain third. On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

He nearly gifted Manchester United a consolation goal in the second half, but Liverpool recovered quickly to clear the danger. Otherwise, the Reds custodian had a comfortable evening.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

He sent in some great long balls to push his team forward but looked solid defensively, making three tackles and two clearances.

Ibrahim Konate - 7/10

The Frenchman dealt superbly with Marcus Rashford and read the game brilliantly to make three clearances.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk was hardly ever tested in defence but never failed to dispense his duties whenever he needed to.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

The Scotsman rolled back the years with a vintage display, bagging an assist for Gakpo's opening goal after slidding in from behind to release the Dutchman.

Harvey Elliott - 8/10

A coming-of-age performance from Elliot, who fought hard for the ball, joined up attacks and tested Manchester United with a shot or two. Oh, and an assist for Nunez's second goal as well.

Fabinho - 7/10

His passing was top-notch, and he steamrolled his way through midfield as Manchester United barely offered any resistance.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

Excellent work ethic, and he set up Nunez's second of the night with a superb cross.

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

There's something about Manchester United that seems to bring the best out of Salah. The Egyptian bagged an assist and followed up with two goals before claiming another assist.

He now has 12 goals in the North West derby from as many games and also became Liverpool's highest scorer in the Premier League with 128 goals to his name.

Cody Gakpo - 9/10

The Dutchman burst into life with two goals and one assist. His second effort, in particular, was sublime.

Darwin Nunez - 8.5/10

The third piece of the Liverpool puzzle on the night, the Uruguayan struck twice to bring his tally to eight Premier League goals for the season.

Ratings of Liverpool Substitutes against Manchester United

Diogo Jota (78' for Nunez) - 5/10

A total non-factor after coming on

Stefan Bajcetic (78' for Henderson) - 6/10

The youngster completed all his passes, but there was nothing spectacular in his performance.

Roberto Firmino (79' for Gakpo) - 7.5/10

The departing Brazilian came off the bench and did what he had to do: score.

James Milner (79' for Fabinho) - 6/10

He saw the game out as the Reds secured a memorable win.

