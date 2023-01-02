Liverpool are reportedly pushing to acquire Benfica star Antonio Silva's services to bolster their defensive ranks for the future.

Silva, 19, has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in his role in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. After rising through the ranks of Benfica, he made his senior-team debut in August last year. Since then, Silva has established himself as a crucial starter for Roger Schmidt's side, even earning a 2022 FIFA World Cup call-up.

A hard-tackling centre-back blessed with passing and anticipation, the Portuguese has formed a key partnership with Nicolas Otamendi this campaign. He has scored three goals in 20 games across all competitions, helping the Eagles register eight clean sheets in the process.

According to O Jogo, Liverpool have expressed their interest in snapping up Silva after monitoring his progress at the Estadio da Luz for months. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus, and Napoli are also in the race to sign the two-cap Portugal international.

Benfica are aware of the top European outfits' interest in the teenager. Hence, club president Rui Costa has clarified that any suitor will have to activate the player's £88 million release clause to rope him in.

Liverpool are considerably well-stacked in their centre-back department with Virgil van Dijk still at the peak of his powers and Ibrahima Konate as a promising partner. Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips are also options, although the latter is expected to depart soon.

Jurgen Klopp outlines Liverpool's January transfer plans after Cody Gakpo's arrival

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp outlined the Reds' winter transfer plans. He elaborated:

"I am here for seven years and every window is pretty much the same. We talk about these things as though money wouldn't play a role. I don't want to disappoint anybody and their dreams, but we sign an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you read is: 'Who's next?'. It's like we don't have a team."

Sharing his thoughts on his team's financial issues, Klopp added:

"Honestly, we cannot play like Monopoly. Of course, we can't just spend and never could. And we always sort our situations. It is a big part of my philosophy, really working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly questioning them by telling them that we need another player in their position."

Claiming that he is still open to new signings, Klopp concluded:

"But that somebody is surprised when I say we will not now start splashing the cash – is that the phrase? I never did it but I know it anyway! That should be clear. If there is something we can do, and that was always the case, and that means the right player and financial situation, we will do it. Then if not, then no."

Liverpool are believed to be planning a midfield overhaul in the future. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Sofyan Amrabat, Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, and Alexis Mac Allister are on their transfer wishlist.

