Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah matches record held by Lionel Messi since 2014/15 after shining in 2-2 draw vs Aston Villa

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah continued his hugely impressive season as he matched a 10-year-old record held by Lionel Messi in his side's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa (February 19). The Egypt international scored one goal and assisted another to help his side extend their lead atop the Premier League standings to eight points.

For many years, Lionel Messi has been the gold standard in several metrics in football, and Salah is enjoying a season with Messi-esque numbers. The former Chelsea man became the first player since Messi in the 2014-15 season to score and assist in 10 different games in a single league season.

Messi managed this feat during the peak of his famous partnership with Luis Suarez and Neymar for Barcelona in the 2014-15 season. The Argentine great scored and assisted in 11 separate league games for La Blaugrana, helping his side win the treble.

Mohamed Salah is on the way to bettering Lionel Messi's record, seeing as he has 12 league games to try and do so. The 32-year-old leads the Premier League in goals and assists, continuing his terrific form under Arne Slot this season.

Salah took his goal tally to 24 in the first half at Villa Park before adding an assist, his 15th in the league this season, in the second half. The Egypt international has directly contributed to 62.9% of the Reds' goals this season, showing their reliance on his quality.

Mohamed Salah appears to be leading Liverpool to the Premier League title, with his side eight points clear of second-place Arsenal. The Reds have played a game more than their rivals but remain firmly in control of the title race.

Mohamed Salah breaks Lionel Messi's teammate's record in Liverpool draw against Villa

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah broke a club record previously held by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez with his goal against Aston Villa. The Egyptian forward scored his 24th league goal of the season, taking a comfortable lead in the goalscoring charts.

Salah was on hand to rifle an effort into the roof of the net from the centre of the box after Diogo Jota benefitted from a defensive act of kindness. The goal was his 15th on away soil in the league, beating the record of 14 set by Suarez in the 2013-14 season.

Salah saw goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins put the hosts in front by the halftime whistle. The forward set up Trent Alexander-Arnold to score an equalizer in the 61st minute, and the game ended 2-2.

