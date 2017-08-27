Liverpool agree to begin negotiations for Coutinho, Arsenal line up Asensio move and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 27th August 2017

Here's a quick recap of all the important transfer news and rumours of the day.

27 Aug 2017

Will this transfer saga ever end?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With just 4 days to go until deadline day, the atmosphere in Europe is nothing short of electric.

There's been plenty of buzz in the transfer market and here's a quick look at all the important transfer updates and rumours for the day from across the globe.

English Premier League

Will Smalling finally be offloaded?

Chelsea make shocking entrance in Alexis Sanchez race

Arsenal's contract rebel - Alexis Sanchez had publicly revealed his desire to leave the club in favour of UEFA Champions League football, which the Gunners will be bereft of this season. Despite Manchester City and Monaco expressing strong interest, nothing seems to have materialized.

However, latest reports in the Daily Express suggest that the Chilean could still depart from the Emirates this summer, with Chelsea emerging as potential suitors for the 28-year old. The Blues are expected to launch a last-minute bid for the striker within the next few days.

Leicester interested in signing Chris Smalling

The arrival of Victor Lindelof this summer, coupled with Eric Bailly's consistency has seemingly pushed Smalling down the Manchester United pecking order. The Englishman has been touted to leave for quite some time now, and could finally bid farewell to the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, Leicester City have showed late interest in the defender and could make a move to sign the 27-year old before the end of the transfer window. The Foxes have keen on reinforcing their side this summer.

Everton set to hijack Vardy transfer

Earlier this week reports from Europe suggested that English Premier League champions Chelsea were set to make a move for the Leicester City striker by the end of the transfer window, with Vardy reportedly interested in plying his trade for a bigger club.

Everton, however, have suddenly teleported into the picture, after reports in the Mirror indicating that the Merseyside club were set to hijack Chelsea's £40 million bid for the striker and could give Chelsea quite the deja vu after Lukaku was snatched from them earlier this summer.