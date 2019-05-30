Liverpool aim for European success as they take on determined Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Champions League final

Liverpool performed outstandingly well in 2018/19 Premier League as they finished with 97 points, just one shy of Man City who clinched the title. But the disappointment will be gone if they manage to secure the coveted Champions League.

The Reds have a very good and straightforward chance of lifting the UCL trophy in Madrid, hopefully by playing their brand of football. Having said that, Tottenham Hotspur are not an easy team to play mind you. But they do provide an opportunity for opponent teams especially superior ones to be successful.

Tottenham Hotspur lack major honours and they themselves will be very keen to lift the Champions League trophy to begin a new era. Spurs just need to convert their small successes into a big one and only then will they be recognised as a big club or a force to reckon with in European football.

It will not be easy and when you play a club like Liverpool in a European cup final, things are not straightforward as they might seem. They will need to give their all. For Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp it's the matter of winning something this season as Manchester City denied them their maiden PL title in the modern era.

Quality is there for both teams as Spurs have the likes of Lucas Moura for goals while Lloris is an exceptional keeper. As for Liverpool three guys upfront are just heroes in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

It promises to be an exciting final and football fans across the globe should be entertained.

Team news

Serge Aurier and Harry Winks are both on the injury list for Spurs and this should be a concern for Tottenham ahead of the big final. While Englishman Harry Kane, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen are all pretty much doubtful for the weekend.

On the other hand, Liverpool have Naby Keita as the only player injured.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli, L. Moura, Son.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Prediction

Expect this to be a closely fought game with both sides giving their absolute all. But Liverpool probably have an edge in European nights and they should come out on top with the title. Them to win 2-1 on the night.