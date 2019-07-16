×
Liverpool announce 28-man squad for US Tour; Salah, Mane and Firmino excluded

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
94   //    16 Jul 2019, 00:40 IST

Tranmere Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Tranmere Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story

Liverpool FC have officially announced their 28-man squad for the upcoming US Tour. The Reds will be without the players who were involved in the Copa America and AFCON.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool has already begun their pre-season fixtures with victories against Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers. The fixtures, although, did not feature many of their star players as they were given extended breaks following various international tournaments.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool FC have officially announced their 28-man strong squad for their upcoming friendlies against Borussia Dortmund, Seville and Sporting CP in the USA.

The Reds have added their only signing of the season Sepp Van den Berg to the travelling squad while Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita missed out through injury.

The Merseysiders will also be without their fearsome trio of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Senegal international Mane is still on international duty after Senegal reached the final of the AFCON while Salah, Firmino and Alisson are excluded from the squad following their international commitments during the last month.

Jurgen Klopp has added a few talented youngsters to the squad along with the experienced campaigners. Steven Gerrard's cousin Bobby Duncan is also amongst the travelling squad to the US.

The travelling squad as follows:

Goalkeepers: Simon Mignolet, Dan Atherton, Jakub Ojrzynski

Defenders: Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Sepp Van den Berg, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Ki-Jana Hoever, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lewis, Yasser Larouci.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georgino Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Adan Lallana, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn

Forwards: Divock Origi, Rhian Brewster, Harry Wilson, Ryan Kent, Bobby Duncan

What's next

Liverpool will play their first preseason at the United States against Borussia Dortmund in the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on the 19th of July. The Reds will then face Seville at the Fenway Park in Boston on the 21st and play their final match against Sporting CP in the Yankee Stadium in New York.







