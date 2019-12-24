Liverpool appeal to Premier League for the right to wear FIFA world champions badge

Liverpool won their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup title recently as they beat Brazilian team Flamengo in the final in Qatar. As the winners of the Champions League last season, the Reds earned the right to contest in the competition.

Winning the Club World Cup has its perks - owing to their victory, Jurgen Klopp's men earned the right to wear FIFA's world champions badge on their jersey. However, the Reds are only allowed to wear the badge in UEFA games, and not in their domestic. This effectively means that Liverpool will have to wait until their Champions League Round of 16 tie with Atletico Madrid in February to adorn their badge.

The Premier League only allow charitable messages to be added to kits during a season, with rules stating that any proposed changes to kits have to be ratified by their board. Manchester United, who were the last English winners of the Club World Cup back in 2008, werenot allowed to wear the badge in domestic games.

However, it is understood that Liverpool have appealed to the Premier League panel to allow them to wear the badge in domestic games. James Pearce of the Athletic reported that the Reds will be appealing to the league so that the team can display the badge in domestic games too.

Having the FIFA badge awarded is a big honour as it is bestowed on only one club per season

Liverpool will argue that they are only the second English team to win the Club World Cup, and that this is the first time in their storied history that they have won the competition - therefore, they deserve to be able to display this badge at all times. The club will point to Real Madrid being allowed to wear the badge in all La Liga games from 2016 to 2018 when Los Blancos won the competition for three years running.

Under FIFA guidelines, Liverpool can wear it from the day they became world champions to the day of the 2020 Club World Cup final, which is due to take place next December. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League will agree with Liverpool's request, as they have previously denied Manchester United the same opportunity.

