Liverpool and Arsenal join Manchester United in race for Premier League defender: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly in the transfer race to snap up Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer transfer window.

Ait-Nouri, 23, has cemented himself as one of Wolves' best players since leaving Angers SCO for a sum of close to £10 million in 2021. He has often been used as a left wing-back, but he is also adept at playing as a left-back in a four-man defence.

With Wolves in 17th spot in the Premier League table, Ait-Nouri could opt to secure a permanent transfer away from his club this summer. He has been in fine form for his struggling side, contributing four goals and five assists in 32 overall appearances this season.

As a result, according to Football Insider, Liverpool and Arsenal are both keen to sign Ait-Nouri after the end of this season. They are likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the £40 million-rated defender.

Should Ait-Nouri decide to join Liverpool this summer, he could prove to be a stellar signing for them. The Algerian would likely emerge as a vital starter over Andrew Robertson at the Merseyside outfit.

On the other hand, Ait-Nouri could also establish himself as a starter for Arsenal should he join them. He would push Myles Lewis-Skelly down the pecking order, providing Riccardo Calafiori chances to play as a centre-back.

Liverpool and Arsenal sent message by target

Speaking on the It's Called Soccer podcast, Liverpool and Arsenal target Jonathan David asserted that he is keen to move to the La Liga. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think I can adapt to every league. Every league has its differences, the Premier League is a lot faster and physical than all the other leagues. But for me, I grew up watching a lot of La Liga and for me that would be my preferred league. That's the league I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there. Will that happen? I don't know, but I'm not opposed to anything."

David, 25, is considered one of the best number nines in the Ligue 1 right now. The Canadian helped Lille lift the league title in 2021, registering 107 goals and 27 assists in 224 appearances across competitions for them.

The Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target is reportedly unwilling to pen a contract extension at Lille. He is hoping to move on a free in the summer with his current deal set to expire this June.

