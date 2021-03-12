Liverpool interested in signing Porto defender - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly 'asked for information' about Porto defender Chancel Mbemba. The Reds have endured a poor season under Jurgen Klopp are currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table. A massive squad overhaul at Liverpool is expected in the summer.

According to TuttoMartcatoWeb, Chancel Mbemba has caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for Porto and Jurgen Klopp is interested in bringing the defender to Anfield.

Chancel Mbemba began his senior career at Anderlecht. After two seasons with the Belgian club, Mbemba joined Newcastle in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth £11 million. The Congolese defender failed to come to grips with the speed and physicality of the Premier League during his time with Newcastle.

During his three seasons with the club, Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League in the 2015-16 season but clinched the EFL Championship a year later. Mbemba was sold to Porto for £4.2 million in the summer of 2018.

The 26-year-old has rejuvenated his career in Portugal and was a key member of the Porto squad that won the Primeira Liga last season. Mbemba has made 76 appearances for the Portuguese club since joining.

Mbemba's current contract with Porto is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and reports suggest that the former Newcastle man could be available for as little as €15 million in the summer.

Liverpool will look to improve their defence in the summer

Despite suffering from a lack of goals in recent weeks, Liverpool's defence continues to be a source of concern for Jurgen Klopp. The German will be eager to sign a top-quality defender in the summer.

Many fans and pundits tipped Liverpool as favorites to retain their Premier League title at the beginning of the season. The Reds made a strong start to their campaign, but an injury crisis and a lack of form has resulted in the Merseyside club putting forth one of the worst title defences in recent memory.