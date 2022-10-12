Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz breaks silence after picking up knee injury in 3-2 Arsenal defeat

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has commented on the knee injury that will keep him out until after the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The winger was visibly emotional as he limped off during the first half of his team's 3-2 defeat against Premier League leaders Arsenal on October 9.

Diaz has been a revelation since he signed for the Merseyside club in January from Porto and has since netted 10 goals in 38 appearances.

According to BBC Sport, the tricky winger will be out until December due to a knee injury, with the Reds' injury list growing by the week.

Diaz has become a first-team regular for Liverpool, scoring four times and providing three assists in his 12 appearances so far this term. The Reds will miss his trickery and pace on the left-flank as they look to kickstart their slow start to the season.

Liverpool are currently 10th in the Premier League table, having won just two out of their eight matches so far this season.

Days after he picked up his injury against the Gunners, the Colombian international posted a message of thanks on Instagram. The winger stated:

"Many thanks for all your messages of support. I will come back stronger."

Diaz was already set to miss out on the upcoming World Cup, as his nation Colombia failed to qualify for the tournament. However, his absence until December will see him miss at least 10 crucial encounters for Liverpool, who will almost certainly play Diogo Jota in Diaz's place.

Pundit claims Jurgen Klopp won't be concerned by Luis Diaz due to Liverpool's other attacking options

Alan Hutton believes Klopp won't be overly concerned by the Colombian's absence in the coming weeks as another top-class player will replace him.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Scotland defender proclaimed:

"They have options in that position. I do not think they will be that worried at this moment in time. It will be interesting in the Rangers game to see what they do because Diaz has been a mainstay within the team this season. They have options there. It will not be a problem."

He added:

“It will be more of an opportunity for whoever comes in. Diaz is going to be out for a number of weeks which is disappointing for him but a good opportunity for other players.”

Jota is capable of playing on the left-wing, as is new signing Darwin Nunez and young players such as Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones.

