Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City in race for PSG star, Real Madrid players demand sale of superstar, and more transfer news - 6th November 2018

The Real Madrid players have reportedly told Florentino Perez to get rid of superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. As we get closer to the winter transfer window, the sheer quantity of transfer rumours being generated is understandably rising. Plenty of clubs will look to do business and address their team's issues in the January window.

Several big clubs are also expected to venture into the transfer market, with heavyweights like Real Madrid and Manchester United in dire need of reinforcements.

On the other hand, other clubs will look to fill in the gaps in their respective first teams, while some others will look to get rid of players they don't want.

Amidst hordes of transfer stories, rumours, news and updates coming your way, here's a look at some of the top transfer stories and rumours of the day:

Leroy Sane dismisses rumours of Manchester United move

Looks like Leroy Sane will remain on the blue side of Manchester

Earlier this week, reports emerging from Europe claimed that Manchester City star, Leroy Sane, was being targeted by City's arch-rivals, Manchester United. The Red Devils have been in need of a top-quality winger for a while now, and Sane perfectly fits the bill.

The German forward has had to fight for his place in City's starting 11 this season, making just 7 starts across all competitions. Despite the circumstances, last month, City's manager, Pep Guardiola, revealed that the club had begun negotiations with Sane over a potential new contract.

After last week's rumours began to spread like a forest fire, Sane finally opened up and publicly addressed the speculation, dismissing it straight away. According to reports from SkySports, Sane said:

"That won't happen. That won't happen at all. I am really happy here and I'm on the right side."

The 22-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League and is currently on contract at City until 2021.

