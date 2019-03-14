×
Liverpool beat Bayern, advance in Champions League

IANS
NEWS
News
41   //    14 Mar 2019, 15:56 IST
IANS Image
Sadio Mane. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei/IANS)

Munich, March 14 (IANS) Sadio Mane had a brace as Liverpool defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 to claim a berth in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The Reds, who lost last year's final to Real Madrid, became the fourth English side to reach the last eight in the 2018-2019 edition of Europe's elite club competition, joining Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, reports Efe news.

Germany, meanwhile, will be without any representation in the quarterfinals, as Borussia Dortmund and Schalke likewise went down to defeat at the hands of Premier League teams.

After drawing 0-0 in a hard-fought first leg at Anfield, both the hosts and the visitors eschewed risks in the opening minutes on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena here.

While Bayern had more of the ball, they struggled out to play out from the back. Thiago Alcantara sent a strike wide in the ninth minute and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk prevented Robert Lewandowski from even getting a shot away two minutes later.

Roberto Firmino threatened for the Reds in the 25th minute seconds before Mane opened the scoring.

The Senegal international took a long pass from Van Dijk and made quick work of Rafinha before spinning away from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he came off his line, leaving the net open for Mane.

Conceding the goal spurred Bayern to open up, leaving more space at the back for Liverpool on the counter and Andrew Robertson forced a stop from Neuer in the 35th minute.

But Bayern pulled level in the 39th thanks to an own goal by Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

The play began with a Niklas Süle free kick that reached Serge Gnabry, whose cross would have found Lewandowski if Matip hadn't inadvertently redirected the ball past keeper Alisson.

David Alaba's free kick from distance a few minutes later was easily handled by Alisson before a Lewandowski effort went wide and the first half ended 1-1.

Mo Salah had a chance to put Liverpool ahead five minutes into the second half with a strike on the counter, but Neuer was equal to the occasion.

For the hosts, Lewandowski faltered when Gnabry delivered a fine cross into the area at the hour mark.

Van Dijk put the Reds ahead with 20 minutes left, heading down into the net off a James Milner corner, and Mane sealed the win in the 84th with assists from Salah and late substitute Divock Origi.

IANS
NEWS
