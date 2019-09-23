Liverpool beat Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur slip up | Premier League 2019/20: Gameweek 6 roundup

Liverpool have won six on the trot.

Gameweek 6 ended with an exciting group of thrilling matches in the English Premier League. Manchester United travelled to London Stadium for a clash against West Ham United, and with a strong 2-0 win, the Hammers sent them back empty-handed.

Crystal Palace invited Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park where they each took a point away from their clash. Arsenal hosted Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium where they miraculously came back to win 3-2. Finally, at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea received a 2-1 beating from an unstoppable Liverpool.

United implode

More misery for Ole.

Against West Ham, the Red Devils had the possession, the passes, and the shots. But the Hammers were way too clinical for Manchester United.

On the cusp of half time, Andriy Yarmolenko led the Hammers to their first goal of the evening. It was an exciting piece of play, with Mark Noble passing the ball to Felipe Anderson who, in turn, sent a perfect pass in the path of Yarmolenko. A quick touch from the Ukrainian was all he needed to twist past his marker to open up space. He took a left-shooted shot that beat David de Gea and entered the left bottom corner of the post.

West Ham's second goal was scored in the final minutes of the game from a well-taken free kick by Aaron Cresswell. The wingback took his set-piece from the right side of the box and deftly curled the ball past David de Gea into the top right corner of the goal.

The Hammers were quite sturdy at the back, keeping United at bay constantly and finishing the game with a clean sheet alongside their win.

Wolves win close encounter

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League.

At Selhurst Park, a draw seemed like the best choice for two sides that played a close, similar game. Crystal Palace and Wolves had the same shots at goal, nearly the same possession, and similar passing statistics. However, Wolves will rue the own-goal scored by Leander Dendoncker.

Advertisement

It was just moments after the second half started, when a Palace attack found Ward whose powerful shot hit Dendoncker. The ball unpredictably deflected off the midfielder, couldn't be stopped by Rui Patricio, and found itself in the net.

Wolves found their moment to equalize in the dying minutes of the game. Although they had received a red card - given to Romain Saiss - Wolves continued to search for opportunites, and they found it in the 95th minute. A final cross from Adama Traore on the right was miscalculated by Palace defenders, and the ball fell for Diogo Jota on the far post. The Portuguese hoofed it into the net, setting the visitors' section of the stadium in pandemonium.

Arsenal come from behind

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Emirates Stadium saw a more intense game, with Aston Villa scoring two goals to the despair of Arsenal fans. More shocking, Ainsley Maitland-Niles received a red card late in the first half, leaving the Gunners in the lurch. A miraculous comeback, however, saw Arsenal score three goals, erupting cheers from the whole stadium.

Only 20 minutes in, a great cross from El Ghazi found a completely unmarked Villa's number 7 man John McGinn. A simple touch from McGinn, who had drifted in on the far side, put the ball past Bernd Leno right into the bottom corner of the net.

58 minutes into the game, Matteo Guendouzi was shoved by Engels, right in the penalty box, forcing the referee to point at the spot. VAR was checked, and the decision stood. It was Nicolas Pepe who took the spot-kick, sending the ball to the middle of the goal as Villa keeper Heaton dived left.

Only 90 seconds after Arsenal's equalizer, Wesley Moraes drove Aston Villa ahead again, thanks to superb play by Jack Grealish. Grealish ran down the flank, unstoppable, and sent a cross towards a waiting Moraes who got to the ball before an onrushing Leno, and put it in the net.

Arsenal defender Callum Chambers was the man to get the equalizer for the Gunners in the 81st minute. A cross from Guendouzi found quite a number of players littered in the box, and a lucky Chambers got to it first. He sent the ball past Heaton into the top corner of the goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally made his mark on the game only three minutes after. He lined up for a free-kick from outside the box, sent it over the wall, and dipped the ball into the bottom corner of the net. An unlucky Heaton was not expecting it and stood rooted to the spot.

Aubameyang's amazing goal saw Arsenal take three deserved points with only ten men on the field throughout an entire half.

Liverpool prevail in tough match

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea totally bossed the proceedings, but weren't clinical at all, letting eleven shots fly beyond the target. Liverpool, although with fewer chances, made more of their opportunities and won the game.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a well-executed freekick right on the edge of Chelsea's box. Salah played a deft ball back to an onrushing Trent Alexander-Arnold who took a driving shot straight into the top right corner of the goal.

30 minutes in, Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead only minutes after Chelsea's goal was ruled out. A freekick by Andrew Robertson on the left wing was lifted into the box and found by Firmino who headed it past Kepa Arizzabalaga and into the net.

An amazing solo effort by N'Golo Kante gave Chelsea a consolation goal in the 71st minute. A pass from Azpilicueta was all Kante needed to start his run. He dodged Fabihno with a great turn, ran to the edge of the box, and fired a great shot past Adrian into the top right corner.

Chelsea will feel cheated by VAR, but they have to take the loss this time, as Liverpool remain head and shoulders above every other team in the league.

Saturday in brief

On Saturday, Tottenham went down 2-1 away from home at Leicester after James Maddison inspired a come-from-behind triumph, while Manchester City, courtesy a Bernardo Silva hat-trick and a brilliant display by Kevin De Bruyne, hammered Watford 8-0.

Scores:

Leicester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 2-0 Norwich City

Everton 0-2 Sheffield United

Manchester City 8-0 Watford

Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton

West Ham 2-0 Manchester united

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool