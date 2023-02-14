Liverpool beat Everton to halt winless run and relieve pressure on Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool put their sloppy form behind them to beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield on Monday, February 13, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Having gone into the Merseyside derby on the back of a miserable run of form, many fans did not know what to expect from the Reds.

It was a professional performance from Klopp’s side and although they rode their luck at times, they were by far the better team over the 90 minutes.

Liverpool FC halt winless run

The win over Everton was exactly what Liverpool needed, as it marked an end to the club’s three-game winless run in all competitions.

After drawing against Chelsea and losing to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp and his men needed to respond in a positive way and they did just that.

Everton arrived at Anfield in high spirits after beating Premier League leaders Arsenal last week but were not given a sniff by the hosts.

Barring a single shot on target and another header that hit the post, Sean Dyche’s side barely troubled Liverpool, who had six shots on target and 60 percent possession.

Liverpool still have a long way to go in the race for the top-four, but it was important to get back to winning ways and the Merseyside derby was the perfect occasion for it.

Pressure on Klopp eases with win against Everton

The German tactician has been the subject of increasing pressure from fans over the last few weeks, perhaps for the first time in his reign at Anfield. There were even calls for him to be sacked, but those should be silenced after a statement victory against the Toffees.

Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

Klopp will now have some leeway as he tries to get Liverpool back to winning ways. Beating the Toffees offered respite to the German manager, as he said:

“Relieved! Yeah, that’s it, that was the main feeling since the final whistle. Happy with the performance,” Klopp said.

"It was necessary that we played tonight the game we wanted to play and not the game Everton wants to play. You cannot avoid that all the time but I think they didn’t have an extremely high number of set-pieces."

“So with all the aggressiveness you have to show you have to make sure you don’t overdo it because each set-piece is a massive threat and something they want to have, and I thought we did that really well.”

Liverpool have now moved up to ninth in the league table after their win against Everton. Although that is still not good enough, they will hope for more performances like the one against their neighbors.

