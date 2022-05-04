Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5 on agg): 5 Talking Points as Geronimo Rulli's errors shatter comeback hopes | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-3 at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday, May 3 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The Reds won the tie 5-2 on aggregate to head into their 10th European Cup Finals.

Villarreal started the game with unparralled intensity as they completely rattled Jurgen Klopp's men. Boulaye Dia tapped one in from close range following a beautiful sequence of play in the third minute of the game to give his side a ray of hope. The hosts scored once again in the 41st minute through Francis Coquelin. The 30-year-old headed one in following some great work down the line by Etienne Capoue to set him up.

Liverpool found their mojo following the restart. The visitors pulled one back through Fabinho, whose powerful shot skipped past Geronimo Rulli's legs for Liverpool's first of the night just after the hour mark.

The Reds scored once more through Luis Diaz five minutes later, who guided in a glancing header after receiving a perfect cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sadio Mane drew the curtains for the night as he scored the winning goal of the game in the 74th minute. The Senegalese international tapped one into an empty following Rulli's massive error that saw him come out of the box and fail to clear the danger.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Wonderful first-half by Villarreal

Boulaye Dia in action against Liverpool.

Villarreal made quite a strong start to the game as they had the visitors completely shellshocked. The conviction with which Unai Emery's side were moving each time towards Liverpool's box had the visitors taken aback. With fans behind them, Villarreal completely outplayed the Reds in the opening half.

Villarreal's press to win major duels and transitionary passing had the Reds quite caught up. Capoue created two brilliant goals for his side in the opening half. The sheer determination to go through was evident. It was a shame they had to go out this way despite a valiant effort.

#4 A game of two halves for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent-Alexander Arnold in action against Villarreal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was majorly at fault for Villarreal's second of the night. The Englishman failed to take note of Francis Coquelin, who came charging to head one in. Alexander-Arnold did not even try to block the attempt as the former Arsenal man scored one without facing any resistance.

The 23-year-old recovered following the restart as he started advancing higher up the pitch. Alexander-Arnold saw one of his shots hit the woodwork following a massive deflection. He even set up Diaz for Liverpool's second of the game with a delicious cross. Perfect redemption for the defender.

#3 Luis Diaz changed the momentum for Liverpool

Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal.

Luis Diaz was subbed on for Diogo Jota at half-time and that proved to be a game-changer. The 25-year-old injected new energy as he took on a tired Villarreal defense following their massive first-half display.

Diaz scored the equalizing goal for Liverpool as he timed his run to perfection to latch on to a perfect cross from Trent-Alexander Arnold.

He even had one of his attempts graze the woodwork as Raul Albiol's touch proved to be the savior for Villarreal. Diaz won four duels, made three recoveries and completed four dribbles in the second half.

#2 Multiple records were created by Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle.

Following Liverpool's win over Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp became the first manager ever to reach the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup finals all in a single season. The Reds became the fourth team to reach as many as 10 European Cup finals after Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Liverpool have become just the fourth team to reach as many as 10 European Cup/Champions League finals, after Real Madrid (16), AC Milan (11) and Bayern Munich (11). Elite. #VILLIV 10 - Liverpool have become just the fourth team to reach as many as 10 European Cup/Champions League finals, after Real Madrid (16), AC Milan (11) and Bayern Munich (11). Elite. #VILLIV https://t.co/C53NsZPqSV

Sadio Mané became the highest goalscoring African in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League as he scored his 15th knockout goal to overtake Didier Drogba, who had 14. He was exceptional for his side against Unai Emery's men.

#1 Disasterclass by Geronimo Rulli

Geronimo Rulli had a horrific game.

Geronimo Rulli was a disaster against Liverpool as he could have averted all the goals he conceded. The 29-year-old was directly at fault for all the goals Villarreal conceded. For the first goal; he failed to take the measure of Fabinho's shot, which ultimately skipped through his legs.

The second goal was somewhat similar to the first as Luis Diaz's header skipped through his legs once again. To make matters worse, he failed to clear the ball after coming a long way out of the box as he completely mistimed his clearance, allowing Sadio Mane to go through on goal. Massively disappointing performance at such a stage of the competition.

