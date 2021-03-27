Jurgen Klopp requests Liverpool board to keep hold of Geroginio Wijnaldum - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made one final plea to the club hierarchy to keep hold of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder's contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season and the player could make a big move to a European club in the summer.

According to 90min, Wijnaldum has expressed his desire to stay at Liverpool, but the midfielder has been unable to come to an agreement with the club over a new deal.

Georginio Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £23 million. The Dutch midfielder took little time to settle at Anfield, becoming a key member of the Liverpool starting XI under Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum played a key role in the club's Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season and was one of the standout players for Liverpool last season, helping the club win their first-ever Premier League title.

The Dutchman has developed into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool. His consistent performances have caught the eye of Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been linked with a move for Wijnaldum this summer.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly interested in bringing his compatriot to the Nou Camp on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Barcelona boss has made signing Wijnaldum one of the club's top priorities this summer.

Liverpool have put forth one of the worst Premier League title defenses in recent memory this season. The Reds are currently in seventh place in the league table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side are at risk of missing out on qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season unless they can win Europe's elite competition in the current campaign.

The German boss has reportedly commenced plans for a squad revamp over the summer and is likely to sign a new defender, a striker, and an attacking midfielder.

Klopp will also look to keep hold of star players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Georginio Wijnaldum, who have been linked with moves away from Liverpool if they do not qualify for the Champions League.