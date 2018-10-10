Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calls UEFA Nations League 'the most senseless competition in the world'

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his thoughts on UEFA's newest competition, calling it 'the most senseless competition in the world of football', despite his side heading into the international break with satisfactory results.

In case you didn't know...

Europe's governing body UEFA introduced the Nations League this year in its attempt to make the international break more exciting.

The tournament aims to replace friendlies and establish a sense of competition between teams while also giving the nations opportunities to qualify for major tournaments.

UEFA has scheduled six matchdays between the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign and November 20, thereby requiring three breaks.

The final matches are to take place in June next year.

The heart of the matter

A video has emerged of Jurgen Klopp expressing his frustration over the fact that his players are being taken away to play in the UEFA Nations League.

“The most senseless competition in the world of football.” 😬



Jurgen Klopp is not a fan of the UEFA Nations League. pic.twitter.com/0DxANinlrQ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 8, 2018

Speaking at a conference after Liverpool's draw against Manchester City on Sunday, Klopp said:

"If somebody had told me after eight games, 20 points I would say yes but with this fixture list, I would buy it. Now the players go off and play the Nations League which is the most senseless competition in the world. We have to start thinking about the players. You have to call the manager of any country and say can you leave players out and he says I am under pressure as well.

"People asked why this game was less intense. Guys like Jordan (Henderson) only had two weeks after the World Cup.

"We hope that they come back healthy and play these easy competitions, the Premier League, the Champions League and all this.

"It's tough times for the boys, eh? We have to start thinking about the players."

What's next?

Liverpool, who have been winless in their last four games in all competitions, are set to go head-to-head against Huddersfield Town on October 20.