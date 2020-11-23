Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah return after testing negative for COVID-19 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah can return to training after testing negative for COVID-19. The Egyptian was diagnosed with the coronavirus while on international duty last week. He subsequently missed Liverpool’s game against Leicester City on Sunday.

The Reds were expected to struggle against the Foxes, with a host of first-team stars missing for the game. However, Klopp’s wards turned up the heat and showed the footballing world just why they are the reigning champions.

Liverpool won the game 3-0 and climbed to second place in the Premier League table. They are behind Tottenham Hotspur only on goal difference after nine games.

Liverpool will now turn their focus to the midweek UEFA Champions League game against Atalanta on Wednesday at Anfield. Liverpool are currently top of Group D, with nine points after three games.

A victory over Atalanta will all but confirm their qualification to the knockout stages and the Reds will be buoyed by the return of their phenomenal forward to training ahead of the game.

Liverpool continue to deal with growing injury list

Salah is ready to return to training.

Klopp talked about Salah in the post-match press conference on Sunday and revealed the news that Liverpool fans around the world were waiting for – Salah had tested negative for COVID-19.

The German manager also confirmed that Salah would have to undergo another round of tests ahead of the Champions League game.

Advertisement

"That's what I've heard, yes, it (was) negative today. I think, from now on, he is pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow, we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that," said the Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will take part in training on Monday after returning a negative test for coronavirus. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 23, 2020

The Liverpool manager also revealed that Salah can train with the rest of the squad from Monday onwards.

"He can now train with us tomorrow, that’s it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us," said Klopp.

Advertisement

Klopp, however, continues to deal with injuries at Liverpool. While the return of the Egyptian was a relief for the Liverpool boss, Naby Keita suffered an injury against the Foxes.

The midfielder had to be replaced in the 53rd minute and he will be assessed by the club’s medical team to identify the extent of the injury. Klopp said that Keita had injured his hamstring, which will be a big blow to Liverpool.

"He felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch," revealed Klopp.