Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign Real Madrid winger - Reports 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. The German is desperate to add more firepower to his Liverpool attack and will look to make a move for the Brazilian next summer.

According to Spanish website OkDario, Jurgen Klopp is pushing the Liverpool hierarchy to sign Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid. The Brazilian has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €45 million.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid with a lot of expectations on his shoulders. The 20-year-old was touted to be the next Neymar when he joined the Spanish giants. However, a mixture of inconsistent form and injuries has led to him being linked with a move away from the club.

Vinicius Jr. has scored just three goals and registered three assists in his 26 appearances for Real Madrid this season. He has shown glimpses of his talent and potential, though, during his short stint with the Los Blancos.

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs that are interested in signing the 20-year-old. Jurgen Klopp's side were expected to retain their title this season but have failed to replicate their form from last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered from a defensive injury crisis but have also been exposed by their lack of options in attack. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all suffered from a dip in form in recent months, which has resulted in Liverpool lacking goals and creativity.

Jurgen Klopp will therefore look to strengthen his attack next summer by signing Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid could sell Vinicius Jr to Liverpool to raise funds to sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid have spent much of the last two transfer windows selling and loaning out players who did not have a future at the club in the eyes of manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Los Blancos endured a shaky first half of the season with a number of their key players failing to fire. Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer in deals that would heavily deplete their finances.

This could force the club to sell a number of their star players in order to fund transfers. Vinicius Jr could be one of those stars as he continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool.