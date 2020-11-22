Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plays down links to Germany job

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not interested in replacing Joachim Low as head coach of the Germany national team. The former Borussia Dortmund boss, however, added that he would consider taking the job once his time at Liverpool comes to an end.

The 53-year-old began his managerial career as coach of Mainz after he retired as a player in 2001. He secured Bundesliga promotion for the club in 2004. After suffering relegation in the 2006–07 season and being unable to achieve promotion, he left the club in 2008.

The German tactician then became manager of Borussia Dortmund, guiding them to the Bundesliga title in 2010–11, before winning the club's first-ever domestic double during a record-breaking season. He departed the club in 2015 after a poor Bundesliga season that saw BVB finish at seventh place.

Jurgen Klopp was appointed manager of Liverpool in 2015. He rejuvenated the Merseyside giants and guided them to successive UEFA Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning in the latter season.

The following season, Klopp won the UEFA Super Cup and Liverpool's first FIFA Club World Cup before leading the side to their first Premier League title.

Klopp has now established himself as one of the best managers in world football, which has led to him being linked with the Germany job amid speculation that Joachim Low could face the sack after a disappointing run of results.

Jurgen Klopp says he wants to stay at Liverpool after his name was linked with the Germany job.



“Maybe in the future but now, no, because now I have no time. I have a job - a pretty intense job by the way. I have a job here at Liverpool.” #awlfc [telegraph] pic.twitter.com/ynHvWcXeQ9 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 21, 2020

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he might be interested in the Germany job in the future

Jurgen Klopp is tipped to be Joachim Low's replacement for the Germany job

Germany's recent 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Spain resulted in a lot of criticism directed at Low, with many pundits believing that his 14-year reign as head coach of the national team could soon come to an end.

Advertisement

Klopp would naturally be the public's choice to take over but he has played down the idea. He told reporters:

" Wow, I thought that is one of the questions I answered most often in my life! In the future, maybe. Now? No. I have no time, I have a job, a pretty intense job by the way!"

"I'm not sure if anyone asked for me or whatever, but if they don't know, I have a job at Liverpool. And even though the weather is bad again. I like it!. I'm responsible for a lot of things here, so I will not go and search for another challenge. I have enough challenges after waking up in the morning!"

Jurgen Klopp is a born planner and has never hidden his desire to coach Germany.



Now, as pressure rises on Jogi Löw, he's the perfect man at an imperfect time.



✍|@andydunnmirrorhttps://t.co/sGZNGvcNZW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 18, 2020

Jurgen Klopp is currently dealing with a massive injury crisis at Liverpool. The side will have to play Sunday's game against Leicester City without any first-choice defender.

The German manager will also have to do without the services of Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for the coronavirus while away on international duty.