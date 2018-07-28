Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams Real Madrid superstar

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.54K // 28 Jul 2018, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp is clearly still furious!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't seem to have forgotten what happened in the finals of the UEFA Champions League when his side took on eventual winners, Real Madrid. The game saw Mohamed Salah walk off due to an injury early in the game which was subsequently won by Real Madrid.

Salah was controversially brought down by Sergio Ramos and the awkward landing is what forced Salah off the pitch, and Klopp still seems to be seething about it.

In a fresh onslaught against Sergio Ramos, Klopp has criticized the Madrid captain, calling him 'brutal' and 'ruthless'. He also referenced the 2016-17 Champions League final between Madrid and Juventus, where Ramos and Juan Cuadrado had a little incident.

“If you put all of the situations of Ramos together, and I have watched football since I was five years old, then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos,” Klopp began.

“In the final the year before against Juve he was responsible for the red card for [Juan] Cuadrado.

“He touched him like that [presses a finger against flesh] and he makes a big act of it. Nobody talks about that afterwards.”

When asked about Ramos' tackle on Mo Salah in the final of the 2017-18 Champions League, Klopp said:

“I watched that back of course. Someone showed it to me immediately after the game.

“If you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid then you think it is ruthless and brutal. You don't think 'wow, good challenge'.

“It is in a situation in the game where Mo tries to keep the ball, make a few yards and speed up the game.

“The thing is I saw the ref taking charge of big games at the World Cup afterwards and nobody really thinks about that later.”

Klopp also criticized the referee for ruling the coming together as fair instead of a foul.

"I think in a situation like that, somebody needs to judge it better. If VAR is coming then it is a situation where you have to look again. Not to give a red card or whatever but to look again and say 'What is that?'

"It was ruthless. I don't think Mo would have always got injured in that situation, this time it was unlucky, but it is an experience that we cannot have. I'm not sure if it is an experience we will have again - go there and put an elbow to the goalkeeper, put their goalscorer down like a wrestler in midfield and then you win the game."

Liverpool are currently in the United States of America on their pre-season tour and will begin their 2018-19 Premier League season by taking on West Ham on the 12th of August.