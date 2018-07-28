Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp slams Real Madrid superstar

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News
1.54K   //    28 Jul 2018, 14:50 IST

J
Jurgen Klopp is clearly still furious!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't seem to have forgotten what happened in the finals of the UEFA Champions League when his side took on eventual winners, Real Madrid. The game saw Mohamed Salah walk off due to an injury early in the game which was subsequently won by Real Madrid.

Salah was controversially brought down by Sergio Ramos and the awkward landing is what forced Salah off the pitch, and Klopp still seems to be seething about it.

In a fresh onslaught against Sergio Ramos, Klopp has criticized the Madrid captain, calling him 'brutal' and 'ruthless'. He also referenced the 2016-17 Champions League final between Madrid and Juventus, where Ramos and Juan Cuadrado had a little incident.

“If you put all of the situations of Ramos together, and I have watched football since I was five years old, then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos,” Klopp began.
“In the final the year before against Juve he was responsible for the red card for [Juan] Cuadrado.
“He touched him like that [presses a finger against flesh] and he makes a big act of it. Nobody talks about that afterwards.”

When asked about Ramos' tackle on Mo Salah in the final of the 2017-18 Champions League, Klopp said:

“I watched that back of course. Someone showed it to me immediately after the game.
“If you watch it back and you are not with Real Madrid then you think it is ruthless and brutal. You don't think 'wow, good challenge'.
“It is in a situation in the game where Mo tries to keep the ball, make a few yards and speed up the game.
“The thing is I saw the ref taking charge of big games at the World Cup afterwards and nobody really thinks about that later.”

Klopp also criticized the referee for ruling the coming together as fair instead of a foul.

"I think in a situation like that, somebody needs to judge it better. If VAR is coming then it is a situation where you have to look again. Not to give a red card or whatever but to look again and say 'What is that?'
"It was ruthless. I don't think Mo would have always got injured in that situation, this time it was unlucky, but it is an experience that we cannot have. I'm not sure if it is an experience we will have again - go there and put an elbow to the goalkeeper, put their goalscorer down like a wrestler in midfield and then you win the game."

Liverpool are currently in the United States of America on their pre-season tour and will begin their 2018-19 Premier League season by taking on West Ham on the 12th of August.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
3 things Jurgen Klopp must learn from their UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will humble Real Madrid in the...
RELATED STORY
3 key strategies Liverpool could implement to beat Real...
RELATED STORY
No Salah no party: Real Madrid's 13th UCL title was just...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 5 things you must know
RELATED STORY
3 things Real Madrid must do against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 Real Madrid superstars Liverpool should be wary of
RELATED STORY
A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
5 ways Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
07 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs TBC
07 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Athens vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
07 Aug STA TBC 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs TBC
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug SAL TBC 10:30 PM Salzburg vs TBC
14 Aug FEN BEN 05:30 AM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
14 Aug STA TBC 05:30 AM Standard Liège vs TBC
14 Aug DYN SLA 05:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs Slavia Praha
14 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs TBC
14 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Athens vs TBC
14 Aug SAL TBC 05:30 AM Salzburg vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us