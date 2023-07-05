Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson appears ready for next season as he flaunts ripped physique in training

With his chiselled physique proudly on display, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shows every sign of being battle-ready for the gruelling demands of the upcoming pre-season. If the photos Henderson recently shared are anything to go by, then the Reds are in for a treat.

The longtime captain is rolling up his sleeves, gearing up for an intense return to Melwood. This will be a crucial season for the 33-year-old, as Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp has not been shy in injecting fresh blood into an ageing midfield.

With the arrival of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Henderson will have to improve his performances to ensure game time.

Rumours have been swirling around Henderson's possible shift to Saudi Arabia, potentially playing under Steven Gerrard’s banner at Al Ettifaq. However, according to TalkSPORT, no concrete offers are on the table as of now.

Despite the speculation, wherever Henderson finds himself playing football next season, the England ace seems to be quite prepared and fit.

In a show of strength, he shared pictures on Instagram that showcased his imposing physical form and rigorous training routine. The images offer a glimpse into his intense fitness regimen, from powering through sprint drills to playing football under the sun.

These snaps of their captain are set to send waves of excitement through the Liverpool fan base and reassure boss Jurgen Klopp. Following a less-than-stellar campaign, the Reds will be aiming for a rebound.

The aftereffects of the previous season's disappointing fifth-place league finish have left the Reds out of the coveted Champions League spotlight for the coming term.

However, Jurgen Klopp will have his sights set on steering the ship back on course, hoping for a top-four resurgence, and he will need the captain in top shape to do so.

Liverpool are set to beat Arsenal in the race for Southampton prodigy

Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are tipped as front-runners in pursuit of promising talent Romeo Lavia, outflanking Arsenal in this summer's transfer scramble. This insight comes courtesy of Dean Jones, who places the Reds firmly ahead in the chase for Lavia.

Jones, sharing his insights with GiveMeSport, brought to light their apparent lead in the contest for Southampton's rising star. During a discussion about Arsenal's potential transfer plans, he mentioned the Anfield giants in connection with Lavia (via TBR Football):

“Romeo Lavia is the name touted that seems most obtainable (for Arsenal). Reaching a fee for £40 million to take him from Southampton is more reasonable than having to structure a transfer fee upwards of £80 million for Moises Caicedo at Brighton. The problem with Lavia is that Liverpool are taking big strides towards winning that race.”

If the Reds are indeed successful in their pursuit, Lavia would be another strong addition to their roster. As the club regroups from a fifth-place finish last season, these strategic signings could make all the difference in the campaign to come.

