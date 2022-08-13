Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson makes interesting claim about Tottenham’s chances in Premier League title race

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson believes there is a possibility of Tottenham Hotspur being a part of the Premier League title race this season. He acknowledged manager Antonio Conte's impact at the north London club and said he believes they are a strong side.

Spurs appointed Conte as their manager in November after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo after a poor start to the season led them to plummet to ninth in the table. However, under the Italian manager, Tottenham saw a turnaround in their form which enabled them to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

They finished a massive 21 points behind second-placed Liverpool and 22 points behind champions Manchester City.

Spurs have made six signings so far this summer and will look to close that gap. They have signed Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence.

Henderson believes these signings and Conte's management could help the north London side challenge the top two. He told talkSPORT:

“At the start of every season you look at other teams around improving, bringing new players in, new managers in. You might get a team you think might not be in the top three, top four, top five but actually have a really good season and are in there. So anything can happen."

He added:

“If I look at Spurs, who qualified for the Champions League, Antonio Conte has done a good job since he’s gone in and has brought some really good players in. They’ll be stronger again.”

Tottenham started their Premier League campaign on a winning note, beating Southampton 4-1 at home. Liverpool, meanwhile, played out a surprising 2-2 draw away against newly-promoted Fulham.

Roy Keane backs Tottenham to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Spurs could potentially challenge Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

He told Sky Sports:

"Spurs. They've got two brilliant goalscorers if they stay fit then Spurs have a great chance in terms of doing better than Arsenal, Chelsea, United. I think Tottenham could do it. They've got a brilliant manager, they've got momentum into the club."

He added:

"Spurs can usually drag their heels during the summer but they've got their business done early. They've got decent strength in depth. Spurs could have a brilliant season. There's expectation now at the club. I've said before they ultimately always let you down. Can they back it up?"

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can really challenge the top two this season, two clubs who have been immensely dominant in recent times.

