Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson responds to teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold's 'criminally underrated' claim

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson recently shared his thoughts on teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold claiming that the midfielder is underrated.

The England fullback recently heaped praise on his club and country teammate. He claimed that while people often speak about Henderson's intensity, they don't appreciate his technical ability on the ball as much.

Speaking to Evening Standard, he said:

“I think he is criminally underrated as a footballer. He is someone who can influence games. When people think of him, they think about shouting, running and the dirty side of the game, but on the ball, he is technically an outstanding footballer."

He added:

“He is a natural-born leader and you can tell it is not forced, it’s completely natural. He brings that intensity to the team, he demands it from people with his aura and shouting. The way he plays the game is very intense, and you need players like that. He is an all-round outstanding footballer and he deserves a lot more credit than he is given.”

Henderson has responded to this high praise from Alexander-Arnold, as he said:

“The only opinion that matters is my team-mates and my manager, what they want me to do. But my team-mates are most important because they know what I bring to the team."

He added:

"They know I’ll give absolutely everything for Liverpool or England, to not only perform to my levels but to help others around me. I’ve tried to do that for a long time. That’s all I ever try to do.”

Henderson has featured in two matches for England at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will look to help them today (December 4) when they take on Senegal in their Round-of-16 clash.

Jordan Henderson's Liverpool career so far

The English midfielder joined the Reds from Sunderland for €18 million in 2011.

He has since played 465 matches for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 59 assists.

Henderson took over the captain's armband from Steven Gerrard following his departure in 2015. He then became the only Liverpool captain to lift all available trophies last season after his team won the FA Cup.

Henderson also helped the Reds win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

