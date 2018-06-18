Reports: Real Madrid asked to pay €150m + player for Liverpool star

If this move happens, Real Madrid will be unstoppable for a few years!

Will Jurgen Klopp laugh his way to the bank?

What's the story?

Mohamed Salah is one of the hottest commodities in world football, and although his future is most likely to be in Liverpool, after the Merseyside club's good Champions League run, Real Madrid are going to test the waters with a bid.

As per Diario Gol (via Express), Egypt are willing to let go of their Egyptian star if the Champions League winners offer Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas and €150m.

In case you didn't know...

Salah moved to Liverpool last year from Roma, signing for Jurgen Klopp's team for €42m, and had a dream year with the Reds.

He guided his team to the final of the Champions League but was unfortunately injured in the match, which Liverpool eventually lost to Real Madrid. Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool and is now even spoken in hushed voices about being a Ballon d'Or contender.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool are desperate to sign a quality goalkeeper after the howlers that Loris Karius made in the Champions League final. Klopp's side have been linked with several goalkeepers, including Barcelona's Jasper Cillessen and Roma's Brazilian keeper Alisson.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in a transition phase after the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as manager. Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale's futures are uncertain, and if either of those two - or both - were to leave Madrid, Salah would be the perfect replacement.

Rumour probability: 5/10

It is highly unlikely that Madrid would want to sell their goalkeeper (we're assuming that David de Gea isn't moving to Madrid after reportedly signing a new contract) and then pay €150m for Salah. Madrid would have to spend €40-€60 million to buy a quality goalkeeper, hence this rumour doesn't add up.

What's next?

Salah and his Egypt side will have to concentrate on the World Cup and their next game which will be against hosts, Russia, on the 19th.