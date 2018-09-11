Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool duo only African players to make it to nominee of 2018 FIFA FIFPro World 11

Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
News
544   //    11 Sep 2018, 18:55 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

FIFA FIPPro World 11 is an award to showcase the best players in the world, and it determines on the votes of 25,000 thousand professional players across the world.

Among the 55 players nominated for the 2018 FIFA FIFPro world 11, Liverpool star duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the only two African to make it to the final list. Ten of last year's world 11 are on the list excluding Juventus player, Bonucci who couldn't make it to the list.

This year, the Merseyside club has four players and they are Dejan Lovren (Croatia), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Salah (Egypt) and Mane (Senegal).

Europe makes almost half of the nominated list. Similar names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos make it to the list. Real Madrid are the only club with 11 players to make it to the list.

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show
The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Spain with nine players and France with eight players are the countries with the most number of players on the list.

The two Liverpool players were influential in the last season, but it was Salah, who won many awards including the PFA Players' Player of the Year and Football Writers' Player of the year.

He scored 32 goals in the league in his debut campaign at Anfield, and have a scorecard of 0.68 goals per match. He will be one of the top contenders this year.

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Salah and Mane-Pillar of Liverpool

Mane, a Senegalese player, has been a regular inclusion for Liverpool in the last season when they reached the final of Champion Leagues and lost to Real Madrid. He has a goal per game ratio of 0.39 goals which shows that he has the power to score goals.

The two Liverpool forwards will give a fight for the other opponent to be in the World 11, and it will be great to see a Premier League player in 2018 FIFPro world 11.

The final list of 2018 FIFPro world 11 will be announced on 24 September at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Topics you might be interested in:
FIFA WC 2018 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News Mohamed Salah Net Worth
All about Football.
