Liverpool enquire about the availability of Wolves star - Reports

Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to Football Insider (via ESPN).

Liverpool are in the market to sign a new attacking winger to provide a much-needed backup for their famous front three. This is not the first time the Reds have shown interest in signing Adama Traore from the Wolves. Liverpool wanted to bring in the Spanish international in 2020 after an impressive season back then.

However, Traore's form has dipped since then. The 25-year-old speedster only registered three goals and three assists in the entire last season. Due to his lowered turnover, Liverpool will now try and negotiate a price lower than the Wolves' asking price of £50 million.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are ready to offer £20-25 million for Traore this summer. The Reds are trying to sign a Wolves player for a second consecutive summer after bringing in Diogo Jota last summer.

Liverpool will need attacking backup more than ever this season

Liverpool will need an attacking backup this season due to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's commitment to playing in the Africa Cup of Nations in the early parts of 2022.

Apart from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, the Reds lack a proper first-team forward who can replace Salah or Mane. The likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are currently facing uncertain futures at the club.

Jurgen Klopp wants a versatile player who is capable of playing on both flanks as well as through the middle. This is where Adama Traore comes into the picture. The 25-year-old Spaniard is pacey and can also slot into the right wing-back position to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Adama Traore is not the only player on Liverpool's radar. The Reds are also interested in signing FC Porto's versatile player Otavio Monteiro.

Liverpool have always followed a sell-to-buy policy under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group. If Liverpool want to fork out £25-30 million on one player, one can assume that someone is going to be sold in the ongoing transfer window.

