Liverpool eye 23-year-old La Liga star after sealing Cody Gakpo deal: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze to bolster their offensive ranks in the future.

The 23-year-old has been a crucial first team member for the La Liga outfit for the past four seasons. After impressing in the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, he joined the Yellow Submarine's academy from Diamond Football Academy in 2017. He made his debut in 2018 and has helped his club lift the 2020-21 Europa League title.

A pacy dribbler blessed with flair and directness, the Nigerian has been subject to a host of transfer rumors over the years. Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in his services, however, they missed out on the chance to sign him for £4 million in 2017, as per The Sun.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have entered the race to rope in Chukwueze after securing Cody Gakpo's signature from PSV Eindhoven. Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United are also keen to sign the left-footed inside-forward, who is valued in the region of £44 million.

With Roberto Firmino's contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, Liverpool are currently planning to reshape their attack. Chukwueze's potential permanent arrival could also provide Reds manager Jurgen Klopp with a Mohamed Salah alternative. Overall, Chukwueze has scored 29 goals and contributed 26 assists in 179 games across all competitions for Quique Setien's side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛫 #LFC



If everything goes according to plan with logistical stuff, main part of the medical tests will take place tomorrow. Liverpool are planning for Cody Gakpo to arrive in England tonight and then complete his move.If everything goes according to plan with logistical stuff, main part of the medical tests will take place tomorrow. Liverpool are planning for Cody Gakpo to arrive in England tonight and then complete his move. 🔴🛫 #LFCIf everything goes according to plan with logistical stuff, main part of the medical tests will take place tomorrow. https://t.co/TyNbaLOVCJ

The Merseyside outfit are also keen to revamp their midfield with Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez and Sofyan Amrabat said to be on top of their transfer wishlist. Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Frenkie de Jong, Ismael Bennacer, Eljif Elmas and Mohammed Kudus are also reportedly on their radar.

Liverpool prepared to sell star in winter transfer window for asking price: Reports

As per The Athletic, Liverpool are ready to allow out-of-favor center-back Nathaniel Phillips to leave in January next year for £10 million.

The 25-year-old has been speculated to depart the Reds since the start of the summer transfer window. After returning from an impressive loan spell at Bournemouth, he was placed on the transfer list due to the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the squad.

However, Phillips failed to secure a permanent move elsewhere in the end and has since played just 208 minutes in four matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Poll : 0 votes