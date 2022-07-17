Liverpool eye move for Belgian midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are said to be admirers of Lille Olympique Sporting Club midfielder Amadou Onana, according to The Athletic (Subscription Required). However, they are not the only English club linked with him.

Newcastle United, West Ham United, Arsenal, and Premier League newboys Nottingham Forest are also interested in the 20-year-old Belgian. Born in Dakar, Senegal, he has already been capped by the Red Devils at international level.

Onana is capable of playing as a number six and can fill in as a center-back if and when needed. Such versatility would, of course, make him an asset to any manager.

The Reds aren't as stocked in midfield as they are in other positions on the field. Goerginio Wijnaldum left the club for PSG in the summer of 2021, and Jurgen Klopp hasn't really signed anyone to replace him since then.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ⚒️



The other bid is for Amadou Onana, main target as midfielder - around €38m, as West Ham have submitted two bids in the last 24 hours. Proposal around €35m for Armando Broja, Chelsea have not decided yet as there are many clubs interested.⚒️ #WHUFC The other bid is for Amadou Onana, main target as midfielder - around €38m, as @skysports_sheth reports. West Ham have submitted two bids in the last 24 hours. Proposal around €35m for Armando Broja, Chelsea have not decided yet as there are many clubs interested. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFCThe other bid is for Amadou Onana, main target as midfielder - around €38m, as @skysports_sheth reports. https://t.co/0wAThSyK5H

The Dutch central midfielder largely filled in for Fabinho Tavares in defensive midfield whenever the Brazilian was rested or unavailable for selection. Now, that role has been handed primarily to Jordan Henderson.

With Fabinho the only recognised defensive midfielder at Anfield right now, it makes sense for the Reds to pursue the young Lille enforcer.

The Hammers have apparently had a £25million bid rejected for him already.

Hence, Liverpool will know that they may have to bid above that amount if they really want to sign the former Hamburger SV midfielder.

Real Madrid pose biggest threat to Liverpool in Jude Bellingham transfer race next summer

Spanish outlet Marca (h/t Metro) claims that Real Madrid are keen on signing Liverpool target Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next year.

They see him as the final piece in their midfield jigsaw puzzle, having already signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in back-to-back summer transfer windows.

The two teams are set to face off and other potentially interested parties next summer for the 19-year-old England international.

The former Birmingham City midfielder could be expensive, but it is a price the Reds would do well to pay for a player who could go on to become one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are into their 30s and can't keep playing at this level forever. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are definitely prospects, but Bellingham's ability and experience at his tender age make him stand out from the crowd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far