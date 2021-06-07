Liverpool to face tough competition from European giants for Serie A superstar- Reports

Liverpool are set to to go head-to-head with AC Milan to acquire the services of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport (via HITC.com).

Liverpool had made contacts with Dusan Vlahovic's representatives over a potential move this summer in May. However, due to much further activity, AC Milan have come in to take advantage.

AC Milan were primarily linked with a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. However, the French international has signed a new contract with the Blues after their Champions League triumph. With Giroud now a difficult target, AC Milan have shifted their focus to Liverpool target Vlahovic.

Dusan Vlahovic has had a solid season with Serie A side Fiorentina. The Serbian striker scored 21 goals in the competition. The 21-year-old's recent good form has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and AC Milan.

However, a positive for Liverpool is the fact that Dusan Vlahovic is not the only striker on AC Milan's shortlist. The Rossoneri are also targeting Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik and Gianluca Scamacca.

Liverpool see Dusan Vlahovic as a potential backup for their front three

Dusan Vlahovic is seen by Liverpool as a potential backup for their front three going into next season. With 2022 also being the year which will see the Africa Cup of Nations being played in January, Liverpool will need a player who can fill the shoes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

As the futures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in doubt, Liverpool will only have Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota as their main sources of goals once Salah and Mane leave to play for their national sides.

However, Liverpool have to act quickly now with AC Milan circling around Dusan Vlahovic. But the Reds could be feeling pretty confident in beating a club like AC Milan if there is a transfer battle.

However, AC Milan have the advantage of already competing in Serie A, while a move to Liverpool in the Premier League could prove to be a hassle for the young Serbian. Meanwhile, a club like Liverpool could provide a better deal for Vlahovic, who can also expect to compete for big trophies if he decides to come to Anfield.

