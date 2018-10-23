Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash
Whenever Liverpool and Arsenal lock horns, neutral fans can expect to be in for a good showing. Given Arsenal's performance last night, the fans of Liverpool are beginning to take the Gunners more seriously, and they're excited.
Against Leicester City, Arsenal put in an emphatic performance, perhaps their best since Unai Emery was unveiled as the new head coach.
Liverpool are suffering a different fate this season. Although they are yet to lose a game this season, sitting second in the Premier League table, the fans aren't quite witnessing the exciting football they are known for. They've been getting the goals, but even the most die-hard Liverpool fans will tell you that the front three can be even more deadly than they have been.
That said, the Merseyside club has the ability to flick the switch when it comes to facing the big dogs. Arsenal will know all about this, following a few losses to Jurgen Klopp's men in the past.
Known for Martin Tyler's reference to 'walking in a winter wonderland', the Gunners scored three goals in quick succession to turn around a two-goal deficit incurred during the match, in this fixture last season.
If this game is anything like the match Premier League fans endured last season, fans are in for a treat. Arsenal will host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium at the beginning of November, which will come as a real test for both of them, to judge just how serious their form has been.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be training hard, and they will need to outscore Mohamed Salah, Roberto Fimino and Sadio Mane, which is never an easy task.
That said, I think it's fair to say these reactions of Liverpool and Arsenal fans are very well justified...