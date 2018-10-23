Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash

Liverpool fans feel like their meeting with Arsenal could be the most entertaining of the season.

Whenever Liverpool and Arsenal lock horns, neutral fans can expect to be in for a good showing. Given Arsenal's performance last night, the fans of Liverpool are beginning to take the Gunners more seriously, and they're excited.

Against Leicester City, Arsenal put in an emphatic performance, perhaps their best since Unai Emery was unveiled as the new head coach.

Liverpool are suffering a different fate this season. Although they are yet to lose a game this season, sitting second in the Premier League table, the fans aren't quite witnessing the exciting football they are known for. They've been getting the goals, but even the most die-hard Liverpool fans will tell you that the front three can be even more deadly than they have been.

That said, the Merseyside club has the ability to flick the switch when it comes to facing the big dogs. Arsenal will know all about this, following a few losses to Jurgen Klopp's men in the past.

Known for Martin Tyler's reference to 'walking in a winter wonderland', the Gunners scored three goals in quick succession to turn around a two-goal deficit incurred during the match, in this fixture last season.

If this game is anything like the match Premier League fans endured last season, fans are in for a treat. Arsenal will host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium at the beginning of November, which will come as a real test for both of them, to judge just how serious their form has been.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be training hard, and they will need to outscore Mohamed Salah, Roberto Fimino and Sadio Mane, which is never an easy task.

That said, I think it's fair to say these reactions of Liverpool and Arsenal fans are very well justified...

Liverpool v Arsenal is going to be an absolute belter. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 22, 2018

Arsenal vs Liverpool.



Saturday 3rd of November.



Put it in the diary. — - (@AnfieldRd96) October 22, 2018

Premier League goals this season:



Arsenal - 22

Liverpool - 16



Goals in all competitions:



Arsenal - 32

Man City - 32

Liverpool - 20 pic.twitter.com/VwEDB1idaQ — Chris (@TheArsenalChris) October 23, 2018

Some goal this. Looking forward to Arsenal vs Liverpool tbh.



pic.twitter.com/6KP4Fb1Wb5 — Zac (@LFCZac) October 22, 2018

The Arsenal goal against Leicester is good but it's not as good as the Liverpool goal against Hoffenheim #LFCpic.twitter.com/j5HJNdHktJ — Roar Of The Kop (@_RoarOfTheKop_) October 22, 2018

It's mad to think that both Liverpool & City have had great starts yet Spurs & possibly Arsenal (after tonight) are only a couple of points behind despite losing 2 games..The top of the Premier League has become relentless..It's kicked on a level. — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) October 22, 2018

Goals so far this season ⚽️⚽️⚽️



Arsenal - 22

Liverpool - 16



🤔 — FPL Heisenberg (@FPL_Heisenberg) October 22, 2018

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be a cracker. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) October 22, 2018

The football was top class, entertaining, fast and enjoyable to watch and that comes from commitment to the cause and confidence to play it. Hopefully we can continue our run over the next few weeks culminating in a monumental test against Liverpool. #Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/vyS5LRw64c — amy (@amyampaire) October 23, 2018

If we beat Liverpool what will The anti Arsenal narrative be then? Will Liverpool suddenly become an average team as well. Apparently it’s quite normal to go 10 wins in a row as unless you play the top 6 you 100% must win the game. This season is such an education — Rob Ross (@gooner145) October 23, 2018