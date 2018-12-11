×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool fans are loving Barcelona's latest tweet about Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.59K   //    11 Dec 2018, 19:48 IST

Liverpool boasts of being the team that has not conceded a goal from the Argentine ace.
Liverpool boasts of being the team that has not conceded a goal from the Argentine ace.

What's the story?

Liverpool fans across the globe must have been left beaming with pride following Barcelona's newest tweet regarding a specific Lionel Messi statistic.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi may not have played in the Premier League but the Argentine has had a host of experiences with England's top flight.

Owing to his loyalty to the Catalan giants, we are restricted to seeing the Barcelona star on English soil only via the UEFA Champions League.

While it took the five-time Ballon d'Or award a while to score in England, he finally did so in a 2009 semi-final against Chelsea in 2009.

Almost a decade later, Messi has scored several goals against English sides, with Arsenal being his favourite opponent as the Argentine has registered nine goals against the North London club in six appearances so far. 

The heart of the matter

Barcelona FC's latest tweet has undoubtedly delighted Liverpool fans everywhere as it includes a list of all the English teams Messi has scored against.

The post notably includes Liverpool with an emoji indicating Messi's inability to score against the Merseyside club so far.

Messi has so far scored nine goals against Arsenal, three against Chelsea, two against Manchester United, six against Manchester City, two against Tottenham Hotspur and zero against Liverpool.

Advertisement

Liverpool fans have since expressed their delight at the welcome stat by replying to the post itself. While some fans hailed their club defenders, others wanted to see their side go up against the Catalan giants to see Messi draw another blank.

Messi has made a total of 28 goal contributions against English clubs, more than his tally against any other country's teams.

What's next?

Barcelona is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League clash later tonight while Liverpool will go head-to-head with Napoli at the same time.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Mohamed Salah surpasses Lionel Messi on list of most...
RELATED STORY
Former boss compares Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri to...
RELATED STORY
Did Mohamed Salah deserve to be a top three nominee for...
RELATED STORY
5 nerve-wrecking football matches that we will never forget
RELATED STORY
Mo Salah, Messi, Ronaldo among the top 10 goal-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
10 famous footballers and the story behind their goal...
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Ronaldo need rest! Sarri wants...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Messi, Neymar and Mbappe added to...
RELATED STORY
The Best? - Messi compared to Ronaldo, Salah and Modric...
RELATED STORY
Messi relishing England trip, Dortmund face home woes -...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
54' PUN GOA
0 - 0
 Pune City vs Goa
Tomorrow JAM DEL 07:30 PM Jamshedpur vs Delhi Dynamos
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
Tomorrow BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us