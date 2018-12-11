Liverpool fans are loving Barcelona's latest tweet about Lionel Messi

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.59K // 11 Dec 2018, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool boasts of being the team that has not conceded a goal from the Argentine ace.

What's the story?

Liverpool fans across the globe must have been left beaming with pride following Barcelona's newest tweet regarding a specific Lionel Messi statistic.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi may not have played in the Premier League but the Argentine has had a host of experiences with England's top flight.

Owing to his loyalty to the Catalan giants, we are restricted to seeing the Barcelona star on English soil only via the UEFA Champions League.

While it took the five-time Ballon d'Or award a while to score in England, he finally did so in a 2009 semi-final against Chelsea in 2009.

Almost a decade later, Messi has scored several goals against English sides, with Arsenal being his favourite opponent as the Argentine has registered nine goals against the North London club in six appearances so far.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona FC's latest tweet has undoubtedly delighted Liverpool fans everywhere as it includes a list of all the English teams Messi has scored against.

The post notably includes Liverpool with an emoji indicating Messi's inability to score against the Merseyside club so far.

Messi has so far scored nine goals against Arsenal, three against Chelsea, two against Manchester United, six against Manchester City, two against Tottenham Hotspur and zero against Liverpool.

Advertisement

Liverpool fans have since expressed their delight at the welcome stat by replying to the post itself. While some fans hailed their club defenders, others wanted to see their side go up against the Catalan giants to see Messi draw another blank.

Dont you know we're not like other clubs? — Jazz (@JayOfon) December 10, 2018

Be nice to meet you again this year Lionel .



Just let us deal with Napoli first — JXD (@jx_designs) December 10, 2018

Well I guess he will get another opportunity to draw blank against @LFC in the 2019 semi-final. Robbo and Virg will keep him quiet. — Karl Jones (@RedKarlJ) December 11, 2018

Messi has made a total of 28 goal contributions against English clubs, more than his tally against any other country's teams.

What's next?

Barcelona is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League clash later tonight while Liverpool will go head-to-head with Napoli at the same time.

Advertisement