Liverpool fans divided as the Red get thrashed 3-1 by Leicester City

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 28 Feb 2017, 11:51 IST

“Liverpool fans showed more fight on twitter than the players on the pitch last night” – Liverpool fans lose faith in Klopp as the Reds go from 2nd to 5th in the table in 2017!

Just as Liverpool lost 3-1 to Leicester City, #KloppOUT started to trend on twitter!

Not only did it start to trend, there were several accounts being made on the same!

A loss today to relegation fodder side is the best thing that can happen to us. Would hurt but would push Klopp towards the exit. #KloppOut — #KloppOUT (@FloppOut) February 27, 2017

Thats it, had enough. Time to go Jurgen #KloppOUT — #KloppOUT (@KloppMustGo) February 27, 2017

I'm sick of the same shit season in season out, fucking bottlers. Klopp isn't Liverpool standard, get him the fuck out #KloppOUT — #KloppOUT (@JurgenOUT) February 27, 2017

Some Liverpool fans were livid with the manager!

Enough is enough, Klopp out, bring in a proven manager like Gary Megson to steady the ship #LFC #KloppOut — Warren (@_WL05_) February 27, 2017

Klopp had three windows to sort this out and people say he shouldn't be questioned. All problems were prevalent last summer as well. — f (@IndieKopite) February 27, 2017

Mourihno was sacked and Chelsea started winning t. Claudio Ranieri was sacked and Leicester are winning all am saying is #kloppout #LFC — Deadshot (@ash0YNWA) February 27, 2017

Same of them want Brendan Rodgers back!

Brendan Rodgers is about to win the league unbeaten whilst Klopp is ruining our club. FSG should never have sacked him #KloppOUT — #KloppOUT (@KloppMustGo) February 27, 2017

@LFC please sack klopp we want rodgers back — Murathan (@MurathanLFC) February 28, 2017

I think brendan rodgers has to come back to @LFC #kloppout — Lolswallie (@lolswallie) February 27, 2017

Well, thankfully for Klopp, not all of the Liverpool fans want him out..

Klopp out ? Absolutely no, but he has made terrible decisions in transfer market and team tactics, Klopp needs to get a grip fast — The Kop (Facebook) (@TheKop_Facebook) February 28, 2017

#KloppOut Can't believe this is a thing, Klopp is a great manager and will lead Liverpool to better things. Success will come like Dortmund. — VÊMÏ (@wolveslad27) February 28, 2017

Absolute Embarrassment #KloppOut is trending. Liverpool 'fans' should be disgusted. What a vile 'loyal support' we've become. — Con (@Kerrtinho) February 28, 2017

4. They sack Klopp and they won't even be good enough to be top 8. #Facts #KloppOut — Royal Monk (@MonkMroyal) February 28, 2017

The rivals fans meanwhile, were having a laugh!

Smh #kloppout and only one man can save Liverpool it's.... pic.twitter.com/wv5zzRitQV — krazieTech (@tegsonskeng) February 28, 2017

As Klopp said... Brexit, Trump, Ranieri... The world is strange. I wish the fans who ask for #KloppOut be satisfied with Wenger, Tuchel.. — Hugo Bourguignon (@becaplaysson) February 28, 2017

Oh yes, don’t forget the parodies!

