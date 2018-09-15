Liverpool fans outraged at Gary Neville's comments on their Champions League pursuit

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 598 // 15 Sep 2018, 10:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Liverpool kicked off the new Premier League season in fantastic fashion with four wins from all their games so far have and given them a sweet spot at the top of the league table.

The Merseyside club had an impressive season last campaign as well, finishing 4th in the domestic league and reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May. The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored 91 goals last season, and have so far scored 7 this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to get their hands on the Premier League trophy this campaign while also putting in a serious challenge in Europe.

Former Manchester United man Gary Neville, however, believes that the Reds would be better off pursuing the Premier League rather than the Champions League.

Gary Neville

Speaking to The Times ahead of Liverpool's game against Tottenham Hotspur, Neville said, "The Champions League - if I was Liverpool, I would kick it into touch."

"I know that’s very hard to do but if they could go into February, March, April without it, I think they could have a real chance [of winning the league] if they had free weeks."

"Why? I think their method is exhausting for the front three [Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino]."

"The drop in quality below them, if there are injuries or playing Wednesday, Saturday, I think it will take its toll."

Manager Klopp has since responded to Neville's comments in a press conference on Friday. Speaking to the media, Klopp said, "How would that work?"

'Sitting in an office and talking about football is different to doing the job, to be honest...'



Jurgen Klopp didn't appreciate @GNev2's comments about Liverpool's Premier League title priorities! pic.twitter.com/kXjrPGVv7q — Goal (@goal) September 14, 2018

"We don't play Champions League or what? Gary should come over and tell me exactly how that works."

"How do you prepare for a game when you don't focus on it? I don't understand. We play our kids or what? That would be funny."

"To focus on one competition can only be if you are already out, or nearly out, or if it's late in the season."

"Last year, I don't think even Gary Neville would have said, 'let [Manchester] City win in the Champions League.' Sitting in an office talking about football is different to doing the job."

"What did he say about Manchester United in that case? The club he's more interested in? Nothing."

Twitter has since exploded with comments on the situation:

"If I was Liverpool, I would kick Champions League into touch” : Gary Neville



You are not Liverpool, Gary. We are Liverpool ! This is Liverpool ! We as supporters live for moments like these. We are gonna go for it again this season. 💪🏻 #LFC



pic.twitter.com/VWbMQRrcxx — fitba (@fitbaa) September 14, 2018

Gary Neville thinks Liverpool should get out the CL as soon as possible as it will help them have a free run in the Premier League..Ok Gary,let's not give a shit about a competion we fought so hard to get into last season..Not forgetting the financial gains either. — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) September 13, 2018

No club are in any position to prioritise any trophy until at least Feb/Mar time. Until then you’ve gotta take every competition with equal value — Jay Sheridan (@JaySheridan22) September 14, 2018

Klopp on Gary Neville comments where he said Liverpool should get out of CL early & focus on league:



"What did he say about United? A team he is more interested in, should they do the same?"



I love my manager #LFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) September 14, 2018

All managers want fewer games but none would sacrifice CL to that end. Domestic cups are ones to suffer. Obviously no CL has helped teams challenge for/win PL but choice was never in own hands. Money Klopp spent on squad supposed to address this issue. Next 4 wks is 1st real test — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) September 14, 2018

I wonder if Alex Ferguson would have said to his players just the league this year lads ! Forget everything else ! — Ian Clarke (@ianwclarke) September 14, 2018

But why would a united legend prioritize which competition @LFC should go for?? Like klopp asked; what have you said about united?? — Simaeys Mcdays (@simaeysmcdays) September 14, 2018

Mr Neville obviously has no European Cup culture/pedigree. He represents Manchester United..we are Liverpool FC built by Shanks and nurtured through to the present day by equally adept custodians,concentrate on your own Gary, you are light years away from LFC — miguel (@kopender5) September 14, 2018

I don’t think the league is secondary either I’m just saying there’s no point being in Europe if you don’t give it ago. — Charles Holmden (@HolmdenCharles) September 14, 2018

The Chuckle brother is well aware that 90% of clubs rely on the champions league for https://t.co/aYHBUiWSAT attract top players you have a massive wage bill . Oh I know let's put the season tickets 100% and forget about the champions league .#NuggetNeville — The black cloud (@Rob_Baxter_) September 14, 2018

Some fans, however, agree that the Reds could win this campaign if their focus was 100% on the domestic league.

Got to agree with you there Gary, I’m a Liverpool fan and I was flattered that you said we are capable of winning the league 💯👍 — Christian Connearn (@christianc333) September 14, 2018

As a Liverpool fan who’s ‘hated’ Gary Neville for years even I didn’t see it as a dog. It made sense what you were saying. Excellent pundit Gary and you seem a good bloke too. 👍🏻 — Dwain (@SpionKopite1892) September 14, 2018