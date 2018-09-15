Liverpool fans outraged at Gary Neville's comments on their Champions League pursuit
Liverpool kicked off the new Premier League season in fantastic fashion with four wins from all their games so far have and given them a sweet spot at the top of the league table.
The Merseyside club had an impressive season last campaign as well, finishing 4th in the domestic league and reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid in May. The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored 91 goals last season, and have so far scored 7 this campaign.
Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to get their hands on the Premier League trophy this campaign while also putting in a serious challenge in Europe.
Former Manchester United man Gary Neville, however, believes that the Reds would be better off pursuing the Premier League rather than the Champions League.
Speaking to The Times ahead of Liverpool's game against Tottenham Hotspur, Neville said, "The Champions League - if I was Liverpool, I would kick it into touch."
"I know that’s very hard to do but if they could go into February, March, April without it, I think they could have a real chance [of winning the league] if they had free weeks."
"Why? I think their method is exhausting for the front three [Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino]."
"The drop in quality below them, if there are injuries or playing Wednesday, Saturday, I think it will take its toll."
Manager Klopp has since responded to Neville's comments in a press conference on Friday. Speaking to the media, Klopp said, "How would that work?"
"We don't play Champions League or what? Gary should come over and tell me exactly how that works."
"How do you prepare for a game when you don't focus on it? I don't understand. We play our kids or what? That would be funny."
"To focus on one competition can only be if you are already out, or nearly out, or if it's late in the season."
"Last year, I don't think even Gary Neville would have said, 'let [Manchester] City win in the Champions League.' Sitting in an office talking about football is different to doing the job."
"What did he say about Manchester United in that case? The club he's more interested in? Nothing."
Twitter has since exploded with comments on the situation:
Some fans, however, agree that the Reds could win this campaign if their focus was 100% on the domestic league.