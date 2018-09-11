Liverpool fans raging after EA Sports reveals Mohamed Salah's FIFA 19 Rating
FIFA 19 developers EA Sports has recently been releasing names of the top 100 players on the game before the release date of the 2019 edition later this month.
Despite the top 20 players list being due out soon, the gradual release of rankings starting from the bottom has revealed the players who did not make it to the top 20 list, with many of football's best players missing out.
Liverpool and Egyptian fans were left disappointed when they found out that Mohamed Salah, whose rating has risen since FIFA 18, was ranked as the 27th best player in this year's edition gaming franchise.
The Egyptian's rating has risen from 83 in FIFA 18 to 88 in this year's edition. He shares this rating with other stars such as Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris.
Salah's pace has been ranked at 92 while his dribbling has been given a ranking of 89.
The Egyptian's EA description reads, "The Egyptian winger had a sensational, record-breaking debut season with the Merseyside club, and it’s a safe bet that he’ll continue to impress in year two. As the song his fans sing for him goes, Salah is often seen “running down the wing” with his 92 Pace and 89 dribbling ratings, leaving a trail of disappointed defenders along the way."
"He plays well with teammates, but Salah’s goal tally last season is proof that he is just as dangerous when going for goal utilizing his 84 Shooting rating."
Despite having had an incredible year which has seen him win the PFA Players' Player of the Year, FWA Football of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and an inclusion in the three-man shortlist for FIFA's Best Men's Player of 2018, the 26-year-old still failed to make it to the game's top 20 ratings.
The news did not go down well with fans and they have since taken to social media to address the problem:
Some football fans, however, think the ratings are apt: