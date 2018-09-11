Liverpool fans raging after EA Sports reveals Mohamed Salah's FIFA 19 Rating

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

FIFA 19 developers EA Sports has recently been releasing names of the top 100 players on the game before the release date of the 2019 edition later this month.

Despite the top 20 players list being due out soon, the gradual release of rankings starting from the bottom has revealed the players who did not make it to the top 20 list, with many of football's best players missing out.

Liverpool and Egyptian fans were left disappointed when they found out that Mohamed Salah, whose rating has risen since FIFA 18, was ranked as the 27th best player in this year's edition gaming franchise.

The Egyptian's rating has risen from 83 in FIFA 18 to 88 in this year's edition. He shares this rating with other stars such as Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris.

Salah's pace has been ranked at 92 while his dribbling has been given a ranking of 89.

The Egyptian's EA description reads, "The Egyptian winger had a sensational, record-breaking debut season with the Merseyside club, and it’s a safe bet that he’ll continue to impress in year two. As the song his fans sing for him goes, Salah is often seen “running down the wing” with his 92 Pace and 89 dribbling ratings, leaving a trail of disappointed defenders along the way."

"He plays well with teammates, but Salah’s goal tally last season is proof that he is just as dangerous when going for goal utilizing his 84 Shooting rating."

Despite having had an incredible year which has seen him win the PFA Players' Player of the Year, FWA Football of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and an inclusion in the three-man shortlist for FIFA's Best Men's Player of 2018, the 26-year-old still failed to make it to the game's top 20 ratings.

The news did not go down well with fans and they have since taken to social media to address the problem:

@EASPORTSFIFA Mo Salah only 88 ? After his incredible and record breaking season ?? 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/BiLgWi7lXx — Kaan (@demonsbullet) September 10, 2018

Not gonna buy fifa 19 cuz of biased ratings .

Real madrid is so overrated ffs-Isco(89) Casemiro(88) Ramos(91)

And then u have salah who's got 88.

Gonna continue with fifa 18 🤬🤬🤬 — arvind (@17yearoldguy) September 9, 2018

New FIFA ratings



Dybala - 89

Salah - 88



in what world??? — TK (@jnrtwum) September 10, 2018

what more does salah have to do to be a 90 lol — Javan (@JavanKoh) September 10, 2018

Hatred of FIFA towards LFC is clearly visible.. Isco, Dybala, Cavani, Aguero and so many more players deemed to be better than Salah.



Hazard gets a 91 rating but Salah only 88. Utter bullshit.



Salah scored 44 last season

Hazard scored 40 in last 3 seasons — Jagmeet ਜਗਮੀਤ (@jagmeet_93) September 10, 2018

I still think fifa ratings are strange, he scored more than any other player in the league yet you know Kane will have near 90 shooting yet Salah has 84 — Max (@ImCostelloe) September 10, 2018

What do you mean that Salah only got 88 rating and then fucking Ter Stegen got freaking 89 this is why i stopped playing FIFA!!!!!!

Salah is in top 3 best players in the world without hesitation! — Gustav Warberg (@gustav_warberg) September 10, 2018

Salah’s new rating on fifa is a joke. 🙈 — Lewbag (@Lew1892) September 10, 2018

Some football fans, however, think the ratings are apt:

88 for #Salah is fair for his Fifa Rating.. he cant just fly higher then Kane, Isco and co after just one season 😂needs to prove it wasnt a fluke first! — Ryan (@Ryan_Minards) September 10, 2018

Liverpool fans shading FIFA for Salah getting an 88 rating for ONE great season, Cavani, Kante, Kane and MANY more are below 90 despite MULTIPLE beast seasons. Nobody's denying his capability lol. — Arjun Chopra (@ArjunChopra_8) September 11, 2018

Mohamed Salah’s FIFA rating. Not bad I guess. Was hoping for around an 89 or 90 overall. But this is ok. @MoSalah #LFC #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/69waON2aQx — Mohamed K. Ateeq (@ATEEKSTER) September 10, 2018