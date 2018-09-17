Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool fans react as Gary Lineker apologizes to Milner for his past comments

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.15K   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:52 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool star James Milner has come a long way since he debuted for Leeds United in 2002. Since his free transfer move to Liverpool in June 2015, he has grown to become one of the most vital players in the Merseyside club.

The 32-year-old has made 137 appearances and scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Reds. His recent performances have consequently attracted plaudits from fans and pundits including former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pearce said, "Milner's a player that's been so underrated. There's a saying in boxing on who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

"I think Milner is the best pound-for-pound footballer in the Premier League potentially there has [ever] been."

"I don't think he's been the best footballer by a million miles, but you should throw everything into the mix like professionalism."

"He's 32 years old now and he's ridiculously low maintenance and I've never seen one detrimental story about Milner in the 'papers."

"He's probably run more than any player that's taken to the pitch over those last 16 years, he's played over 130 games at all age groups for the England national team."

The former England international's performances have even prompted pundit Gary Lineker to apologize to him for comments he made about his performance in the past.

Lineker tweeted to his account: “I once tweeted that I didn’t really know what [James Milner] was on the football pitch. I do these days, and owe him an apology. He’s a terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer. My bad.”

The tweet gained the attention of fans and Milner himself who took to Twitter to reply to Lineker.

Milner thanked Lineker in a humorous response and complimented him on his "now terrific and intelligent” punditry.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the exchange: 


