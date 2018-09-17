Liverpool fans react as Gary Lineker apologizes to Milner for his past comments

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 1.15K // 17 Sep 2018, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool star James Milner has come a long way since he debuted for Leeds United in 2002. Since his free transfer move to Liverpool in June 2015, he has grown to become one of the most vital players in the Merseyside club.

The 32-year-old has made 137 appearances and scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Reds. His recent performances have consequently attracted plaudits from fans and pundits including former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pearce said, "Milner's a player that's been so underrated. There's a saying in boxing on who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

"I think Milner is the best pound-for-pound footballer in the Premier League potentially there has [ever] been."

"I don't think he's been the best footballer by a million miles, but you should throw everything into the mix like professionalism."

"He's 32 years old now and he's ridiculously low maintenance and I've never seen one detrimental story about Milner in the 'papers."

"He's probably run more than any player that's taken to the pitch over those last 16 years, he's played over 130 games at all age groups for the England national team."

The former England international's performances have even prompted pundit Gary Lineker to apologize to him for comments he made about his performance in the past.

I once tweeted that I didn’t really know what @JamesMilner was on the football pitch. I do these days, and owe him an apology. He’s a terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer. My bad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2018

Lineker tweeted to his account: “I once tweeted that I didn’t really know what [James Milner] was on the football pitch. I do these days, and owe him an apology. He’s a terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer. My bad.”

The tweet gained the attention of fans and Milner himself who took to Twitter to reply to Lineker.

Milner thanked Lineker in a humorous response and complimented him on his "now terrific and intelligent” punditry.

Thanks Gary, always appreciated your role on the football pitch... and your punditry is now terrific and intelligent 😜 https://t.co/cCDyHZjnsa — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 15, 2018

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the exchange:

Is right Gary Lineker praising James Milner. Probably playing the best football of his career since joining LFC. — Gary Currums (@gazcurro162) September 15, 2018

Lineker, (who previously had a dig at Milner) has seemingly been so impressed with his showings of late that he’s seen fit to redress some earlier comments he made. — LFC for LIFE (@mrwedwards) September 15, 2018

You’re a class act, Milner. A consummate professional who’s love for the game,and ability, should be clear to all. Decent of Lineker to put the record straight. — Henry Carter (@HenryCarter9999) September 15, 2018

I think you'll find many people are having to apologise for their past views of James Milner, me being one, he has been so good at Liverpool! https://t.co/B8VoNwnpcb — Nick carriedaway (@NickMynhardt) September 16, 2018

Fair that.. Sometimes being a striker is easy. Run and shoot. To play left back, midtfield, right wing you need something more... and Lineker talks aaaaaaa lot. — Hegdahl (@Hegdahl) September 15, 2018

Seriously who cares what this FA Cup eared dinosaur thinks about our players? I don't, he's irrelevant, nothing to see here!! 🥳 YNWA Reds!! — Polly (@KarenSLFC) September 15, 2018

Gareth should be giving him a call - bossed it today — Peace, Love, Empathy (@rjameseldon) September 15, 2018

I’ve got no idea whether you are right or not but I have immense respect for the humility of@this tweet. — David Mitchell (@Tide_Lines) September 15, 2018

Better late than never @GaryLineker — Anya Leadbetter (@anyataylor4) September 15, 2018