Liverpool fans react to Eric Dier's tackle on Sergio Ramos in England's win over Spain

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 874 // 16 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

England went head to head with Spain on Monday in a UEFA Nations League game that saw them bagging a stunning 3-2 win over the Spaniards.

Luis Enrique's men were undoubtedly the favourites, going into the game with 27 unbeaten games under their belt.

Gareth Southgate, on the other hand, fielded a team that was much younger and less experienced than the five Champions League winners that Spain had in their starters.

The defeat marks the first time Spain has ever lost with three goals at home in a competitive game.

Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane were the clear stars of the game.

Sterling broke his international goal drought to score his first goal for England since 2015. The Manchester City forward secured two goals in the span of 38 minutes.

Rashford was incredibly bright throughout the game as well. The Manchester United youngster was a source of trouble owing to his pace and ultimately bagged the winning goal for the side.

Harry Kane was pivotal in the team's performances in the final third. Despite not hitting the net, the Spurs striker bagged two vital assists while continually causing problems for the Spanish defence.

Speaking after the game, Southgate said, "The World Cup was a brilliant experience for us but we had to show signs we could step forward."

"With a win against Spain and a draw against Croatia, we have shown we’ve made progress. It’s a big step. We had a lot of young players out there, and for a team to play the way we did was a great reference point for the future. It’s important these youngsters enjoy playing for England and feel the way we want to play, and they should be able to progress from this."

Despite the incredible performances from England's front three, Liverpool fans were even more delighted with Tottenham Hotspur man Eric Dier for a tackle he made on Sergio Ramos.

Liverpool fans are clearly still upset about Ramos' tackle on their star Egyptian Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final in May.

Dier's bookable challenge on Ramos has now won him a new set of fans who have since taken to Twitter to address it:

Eric Dier vs Sergio Ramos with one of the most fabulously pointless clatterings ever seen. Magnificent. pic.twitter.com/hYfGBTmgdX — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) October 15, 2018

I want Eric Dier’s tackle on Sergio Ramos played at my funeral. — David Squires (@squires_david) October 16, 2018

Eric Dier channeling every single Liverpool fan as he crunches Sergio Ramos. — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) October 15, 2018

Sterling, Rashford and Kane were all superb in that half. Dier crunching Ramos has changed my opinion of him so much that he's now better than peak Gerrard. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 15, 2018

Eric dier wiping Ramos out pic.twitter.com/CT2xFHtipd — AlexChandy (@Alex_chandy99) October 15, 2018

After Eric Dier clattered Ramos I was fulling expecting Erik Lamela to trot on the pitch & casually tread on his hand. — Graham Kingsbury (@grayjam68) October 15, 2018

Dier mate i love you. Ramos should never talk about Kane in Spain lad. I agree — Ray (@DrunkLloris) October 15, 2018

DIER TACKLED RAMOS STRONGLY GET A PETITION GOING @spain — Jon (@TikkaMangala) October 15, 2018

Game has gone. Unreal challenge from Dier. About time Ramos was folded 👌🏻 — JHC (@JakeHCass) October 15, 2018

You can talk about being 3-0 up all you want but that Thunderbastard tackle by Dier on Ramos has made my year 😍 #England — James Crossland (@Crossybebs) October 15, 2018