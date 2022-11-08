Liverpool favorites to sign Manchester United target who could cost Premier League record fee of €150m: Reports 

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are the favorites to sign Manchester United target Jude Bellingham, with the player potentially costing a Premier League record fee of €150 million.

Bellingham is currently one of the hottest prospects in Europe. He has been spectacular for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 20 games.

He is a target for European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester City as well. However, Plettenberg reported that the Reds are the current front-runners to sign the Bundesliga star. He wrote on Twitter:

"X News #Bellingham (1): He's the transfer target No. 1 for #MUFC confirmed! They expect him to cost around €150m, they have scouted him a lot. Ten Hag wants him in 2023! But: Chances are low due to competition from #MCFC and #LFC and due to Financial Fairplay!"

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal X News #Bellingham (1): He's the transfer target No. 1 for #MUFC confirmed! They expect him to cost around €150m, they have scouted him a lot. Ten Hag wants him in 2023! But: Chances are low due to competition from #MCFC and #LFC and due to Financial Fairplay! @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 X News #Bellingham (1): He's the transfer target No. 1 for #MUFC confirmed! They expect him to cost around €150m, they have scouted him a lot. Ten Hag wants him in 2023! But: Chances are low due to competition from #MCFC and #LFC and due to Financial Fairplay! @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Plettenberg's second update read:

"X News #Bellingham (2): On the other hand #LFC is very optimistic to get him in 2023! He's is also the main target, Klopp is pushing for him & Liverpool wants to invest in summer. They expect him to cost €100m + X. Hardly any chances: PSG, Barca, Bayern."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal X News #Bellingham (2): On the other hand #LFC is very optimistic to get him in 2023! He's is also the main target, Klopp is pushing for him & Liverpool wants to invest in summer. They expect him to cost €100m + X. Hardly any chances: PSG, Barca, Bayern. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 X News #Bellingham (2): On the other hand #LFC is very optimistic to get him in 2023! He's is also the main target, Klopp is pushing for him & Liverpool wants to invest in summer. They expect him to cost €100m + X. Hardly any chances: PSG, Barca, Bayern. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Manchester United have reinforced their midfield this season. Apart from getting Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, the Red Devils sealed the signature of former Real Madrid star Casemiro for £70 million.

Erik ten Hag's side are interested in adding Bellingham to the team as well. However, they are set to face stern competition from the Reds.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pointed out unacceptable behavior during loss against Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United suffered a devastating loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League clash at Villa Park on 6 November. Ten Hag's side were beaten by a scoreline of 3-1.

The losing manager pointed out that his team were not quick off the blocks in both halves, which eventually cost them the game. Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“We lost the game at the start of the first half, start of the second half. That’s not acceptable. You have to be ready for the game, we were not. We have to be more sharp. I said it was up to us. It was up to us. We didn’t keep the ball. We let them run at the start of the game, we didn’t get the right organisation but especially we didn’t follow the rules in defending and we lost battles. It's not acceptable. A player has to take responsibility to be ready. It looked like they were fresher and that's never acceptable.”

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes