Liverpool 1-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018-19

Anany Sachar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    03 Dec 2018, 10:27 IST

Divock Origi nets the winner for Liverpool
Divock Origi nets the winner for Liverpool

A match that looked to be a goalless draw in the derby up until the very last minute ended in a win for Liverpool as forgotten man Divock Origi came off the bench to salvage all 3 points for Jurgen Klopp in front of the Kop. The goal sent all of Liverpool (except the blue half of course) into a raucous celebration, with even the Liverpool manager rushing out to celebrate the match-winning goal.

It was a tense affair as the club met for the first time this season, and Everton was determined to end their 20 games winless streak at Anfield after improving drastically since the appointment of Marco Silva at the start of the season.

They started the game rather slowly, as it was the home team who piled the pressure on in the first 15 minutes, with Sadio Mane notably missing a golden opportunity in the 13th minute to put his team in front as his effort sailed away from goal.

The home side looked to tighten their grip on the game but were caught out on the 21st minute. Summer signing Bernard floated a cross in from the left, and Andre Gomes was denied brilliantly from point-blank range by Liverpool's new goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with Joe Gomez amazingly clearing the ball off the line to keep the game scoreless.

On the other end, England international Jordan Pickford kept Shaqiri from a certain goal, and both sides went down the tunnel with nothing to show for all their efforts.

The hosts came out of the second half flying, as Salah, Firmino, and Mane all had shots on goal before the hour mark, but the game remained scoreless. Sadio Mane was denied a penalty at the 69th minute, as he was fouled in the box by Lucas Digne with the ball nowhere in sight. The referee turned a blind eye to it and play went on.

Xherdan Shaqiri was rather surprisingly taken off for Naby Keita, who was soon followed by Daniel Sturridge and match-winner Divock Origi in place of Salah and Firmino respectively. Everton tried their very best until the very end but were undone as Pickford failed to take care of Van Dijk's shot at goal, and Divock Origi was on hand to give his side the much needed 3 points. Here are the talking points from the game.

#1 Marco Silva might not remain at Everton for long

The passionate Spaniard has transformed Everton and that could invite interest from bigger teams
The passionate Spaniard has transformed Everton and that could invite interest from bigger teams

Everton fans might have to take the recent upswing in results and performances with a pinch of salt, as this could attract attention from bigger clubs looking to freshen things up in the managerial department.

Marco Silva's teams have been known to play a vibrant, attacking brand of football, no matter where or who they play, be it at Everton or Watford. Sure, the results may not always go his way, like tonight, but given how well he has done with so little, it won't be too long before a big club realizes that Marco Silva's coaching ability matches their ambitions, and decides to take a punt at him.

