Liverpool FC News: The Reds are in 'advanced talks' over a record kit deal

Kaushik Das FOLLOW ANALYST News 303 // 11 Apr 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool faces Chelsea in an important match this Sunday.

What's the story?

18-time top-division champions Liverpool are reportedly in "advanced talks" with sportswear giant Nike over a record-breaking kit deal, according to ESPN.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool has worn New Balance shirts from the 2015/16 season onwards. Before that, Warrior, which is an affiliate of New Balance, was the shirt manufacturer for the Reds from 2012/13.

The current deal with New Balance worth £45 million per year is set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool FC has been actively looking for new kit manufactures for some time. The club is doing relatively well both on the pitch as well as outside it. The Reds recently announced a £125 million pre-tax profit, largely due to the Champions League final appearance in the previous season.

Manchester United currently has the most expensive kit deal in Premier League with Adidas, worth £750 million over a ten year period. Manchester City recently agreed a £65 million per year deal with Puma for ten years. The deal also includes the sister clubs of the group. Arsenal also agreed to a £60 million a year with Adidas, while Chelsea is currently on a 15 year deal with Nike for the same amount.

New Balance holds a special place among the Liverpool faithful because they were the only ones willing to bet on the club during the troubling times. But, there is a growing belief that The Reds demand a greater deal based on the performances in the last few years.

New Balance reportedly has a "matching clause" which will enable them to extend the deal but at the amount the Liverpool bosses want.

What's next?

Liverpool is currently top of the Premier League with 82 points in 33 matches and faces Chelsea this weekend. Manchester City is two points behind having played a game less.

Advertisement