Liverpool FC vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

Liverpool FC will welcome Palmeiras to Estadio Centenario in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The visitors have won two of their three games in the competition thus far and are at the top of the Group F table. The hosts have just one win and are in third place.

Liverpool registered their first win in the Libertadores in their previous outing, as Franco Nicola Albanell's injury-time strike helped them to a 1-0 home win over San Lorenzo. They are winless in their two Primeira Division games since and were held to a 2-2 draw by Penarol last week.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in their three group-stage games thus far, recording two wins on the trot. They registered a comeback 3-2 away win over Independiente del Valle last time around.

They extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games on Sunday, recording a 2-0 away win over Cuiaba in the Brazilian Serie A. Lázaro scored in the first half and Estêvão Willian doubled their lead in the 71st minute from the penalty spot.

Liverpool FC vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last month. Palmeiras registered a 3-1 home win and Liverpool will look to return the favor in this match.

Liverpool FC form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Liverpool FC vs Palmeiras Team News

Liverpool FC

Facundo Perdomo suffered an ACL injury in March and remains a long-term absentee. Veteran defender Miguel Samudio's contract was terminated earlier this month due to unethical behavior.

Injured: Facundo Perdomo

Suspended: None

Palmeiras

Verdão will be without the services of Dudu and Bruno Rodrigues on account of injuries. Raphael Veiga was rested against Cuiaba on Sunday and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Dudu, Bruno Rodrigues

Doubtful: Raphael Veiga

Suspended: None

Liverpool FC vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Liverpool FC Predicted XI (5-3-2): Gastón Guruceaga; Kevin Johan Amaro Viega, Jean Rosso, Matías De los Santos, Enzo Martínez, Agustín Cayetano Arbelo; Martín Barrios, Lucas Maximiliano Lemos Mayuncaldi, Agustín González; Luciano Rodríguez, Matías Ocampo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo Cerqueira, Joaquín Piquerez; Aníbal Moreno, Richard Ríos, Luis Guilherme; Estêvão Willian, Endrick, Lázaro

Liverpool FC vs Palmeiras Prediction

Negriazules have been inconsistent in the league recently, with two wins, two losses, and two draws in their last six games. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, with four games ending in draws. They have scored one goal apiece in their three games in the Libertadores and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last five games. They have registered three wins in that period while keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last seven away games in the Copa Libertadores while recording five wins and are strong favorites.

Considering the visitors' impressive record in this competition and unbeaten streak this season, we are backing them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Liverpool FC 1-2 Palmeiras