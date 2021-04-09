Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are 'fed up' with Mohamed Salah - Reports

As per Spanish publication El Pais, the Liverpool dressing room is facing tensions caused by jealousy between their star forwards. Frontmen Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are reportedly unhappy with Mohamed Salah's current mode of functioning at Liverpool.

The pair are said to "lead the faction that observes Salah as a privileged person who takes advantage of the strenuous collective work" of the Reds. Salah - Liverpool's highest-paid player - has also been their highest scorer under manager Jurgen Klopp.

There have been signs of friction between Mane and Salah this season, and reports have suggested that the two do not get along. However, the rift has not been confirmed by official sources.

The reports about "distrust" among Liverpool forwards come at a time when the Egyptian superstar has been linked with a move away from Anfield. Salah is under contract at Liverpool until June 2023, and El Pais also reports that were it not for the pandemic, the Egyptian would not have been at the Reds this season.

Mohamed Salah carries Liverpool frontline as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino continue to struggle in front of goal

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have had their fair share of struggles in front of goal this season, particularly since the turn of the year. Mohamed Salah, though, has been in superlative form.

The 28-year-old's 18 league goals have him second on the scoring list behind Harry Kane. Salah has also scored a total of 27 goals in 42 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

Mo Salah has as many UCL goals as Ryan Giggs, in 84 fewer games 😳 pic.twitter.com/mVUKEKFIdA — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 7, 2021

Mohamed Salah has been single-handedly carrying the burden of goalscoring for Liverpool. Despite being a part of Jurgen Klopp's side for a majority of the season, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have only netted a combined total of 18 goals this season.

The Reds' form dropped significantly following Christmas, and Mane has only scored 6 goals since then, while Firmino has netted once. Diogo Jota has provided the much-needed spark in the crisis period, scoring 12 goals in just 23 appearances, but the Portuguese has spent more than 3 months on the sidelines due to injury before making a successful return.

Sadio Mane is enduring the toughest period of his #LFC career. A return of just three PL goals in 23 games dating back to October is crazy for a player of his calibre.

A joint piece with @MarkCarey93 analysing Mane’s season and why standards have slipped.https://t.co/Qv9MgY4AeQ — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 9, 2021

Salah - who has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid - may be on the edge with his teammates in the dressing room, but there is little doubt about his goalscoring prowess. With a crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg imminent at Anfield, alongside a late push for the top 4, Liverpool undoubtedly need their frontline to be more productive in front of goal.