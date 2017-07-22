Liverpool's front four: Best in the league?

With the arrival of Mo Salah, do Liverpool now have the most lethal front four in the Premier League?

by shreyash Opinion 22 Jul 2017, 15:38 IST

Coutinho, Firmino and Salah could be a devastating combo

The transfer window is in full swing as all the managers continue to focus on bolstering their squad for the 2017-18 season. With each club making top quality signings, next season promises to be more thrilling and captivating than ever.

Be it Bakayoko to Chelsea, Lacazette to Arsenal, Walker to Man City or Salah to Liverpool, each of the top six clubs are making sure they don't stay behind. The managers are looking to strengthen every department of the squad, however, the notable feature of this transfer window has been the particular focus on the front line.

The notion “ attack wins you matches, defence wins you titles” doesn't seem to influence the club's decision to give more importance to the front line than the defence this transfer window.

Lukaku to United, Morata to Chelsea, Lacazette to Arsenal have all been impressive signings for the respective clubs but Salah to Liverpool could be the most shrewd signing of the summer (in the attack department) simply because of how fluently he fits into the Liverpool system.

Although the Reds didn't struggle for goals by any means last season, the signing of Salah gives Liverpool a new dimension to their attacking play. The Egyptian returns to the Premier League with much intent and experience as he would look to put behind his stint at Chelsea.

Also read: How AS Roma helped build Mohamed Salah into Liverpool's dream signing four years later

Often used as a utility striker (similar to Firmino’s current role at Liverpool), Salah thrived under Spalletti in Roma. The 25-year-old had an impressive last season as he scored 15 and assisted a further 11 for the Italian giants in just 29 appearances. It is no secret that Klopp has a penchant for versatile players and in Salah, the German has a perfect fit. Prior to the transfer window, the Reds were in need of a quality wide man as Mane was the only real option.

Salah after scoring against Wigan on his debut for Liverpool

Another feature which the Egyptian brings apart from his stirring pace is his defence-bursting penetration which Liverpool sorely missed in Sadio Mane’s absence last season. The Reds certainly played the prettiest brand of football against the big teams but often came under scrutiny when playing against the “inferior sides” who prefer to sit deep and defend.

In tandem with Mane on the wings, the duo might just prove to be the solution for Liverpool’s Achilles heel. Furthermore, the African Cup of nations' switch from January to June will be another blessing for the Merseyside club as they won’t be losing the duo during the crucial stage of the Premier league.

With the arrival of Salah, one can envisage Coutinho moving to the deeper midfield role. The Brazilian ran the show at the tail-end of the season when he played in the deeper role. His majestic performances against West Ham and Middlesbrough showed he is apt for the deeper role. With his vision to pick the runs and the ability to exploit space, his threat will be bigger than it was last season.

Another player who will benefit from Salah’s finesse and awareness is the Roberto Firmino. Playing as the “false nine”, the Brazilian repeatedly drops into midfield, dragging the opponent centre-backs into mark him and thus creating space for the wide men. Philippe Coutinho had a lot of skills up his sleeves, but raw pace wasn't one of them. However, with the blistering pace of Salah and Mane on both flanks, Klopp’s game plan would be much more effective.

The prominent feature of the Liverpool front line last season was the lack of dependence on one player to score goals. Sadio Mane along with Coutinho finished as Liverpool's top scorers in the Premier League with 13 goals each. Salah’s addition to the forward line will only benefit the team as his spell in Italy has made his finishing more clinical than before.

Another line of thinking is that Firmino, Mane, Salah, and Coutinho all are 25 and are yet to hit the peak of their careers. With all of them hungry for success and glory under a top manager like Klopp, Liverpool have the most balanced front line in the league and possibly the deadliest front four in the Premier League.

Source: Squawka.com

With Mane and Salah dominating on the wings, Firmino’s ingenious movement and Coutinho pulling the strings in midfield, it is inevitable for Liverpool's front four to succeed. What makes this better is with the likes of Sturridge, Origi and Ings, they have experienced and quality cover for injuries. With the addition of bright youngsters like Solanke and Woodburn, Liverpool certainly have all the firepower in their forward line to challenge for the title next season.