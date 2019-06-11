×
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson names the best player he has faced in the Premier League

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
133   //    11 Jun 2019, 20:28 IST

Scotland captain was talking to the media ahead of their clash against Belgium in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers
Scotland captain was talking to the media ahead of their clash against Belgium in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers

What's the news?

Ahead of Scotland's match against Belgium in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Scotland captain and Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has named new Real Madrid player Eden Hazard as the best player he has faced in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu last week after being linked with the LaLiga giants all season.

The Belgian is expected to be presented at the Madrid capital on Thursday in a true Galactico style.

The heart of the matter

Speaking ahead of their Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Belgium on Tuesday Scotland captain and Liverpool Andy Robertson named Eden Hazard as the best player he has faced in the Premier League in the pre-match conference.

He's probably the best player I've come up against in the Premier League and he deserves his move and all the plaudits he gets
He's probably one of the best in the world at the minute.

The Liverpool full-back further added that:

But it all comes back to showing him respect because of his ability but not showing him too much respect that we fear him.
We need to try and defend him out the game but we know tough that'll be.
The Scotland captain also spoke about his side's chances of getting a shock result away at Brussels:

If Belgium play to their best and take their chance then most likely they'll beat us but we need to make them work for their three points.
For us to get a result, Belgium need to have an off day and that's the nature of it.

The Belgian international completed his move to the Santiago Bernabeu after seven seasons in London where he won 2 Premier Leagues, 2 Europa Leagues and an FA Cup.

What next?

Scotland will face Belgium away at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels in a crucial Group I encounter.

Contact Us