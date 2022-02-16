"Liverpool have got a plan for that" - Danny Mills makes interesting claim on Mohamed Salah's contract standoff

Former Premier League defender Danny Mills has explained Liverpool have a plan for Mohamed Salah's potential departure and pointed to the Reds' recruitment over the past few seasons.

Salah is yet to sign a contract extension at Liverpool as the Anfield outfit seem to have hit a wall with respect to the Egyptian's wages.

The 29-year-old will enter the final year of his contract later this July, and might attract suitors in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already started looking at the future as they signed Luis Diaz over the winter transfer window and have integrated Harvey Elliot into the team.

The Reds signed Diogo Jota in 2020, and he has done well in the last couple of years to become one of the most consistent scorers in the Premier League.

Mills explained that even if Salah does not sign a contract extension or has a dip in form, Liverpool have it in them to to replace him.

He told Football Insider:

"I don't think Liverpool fans should be worried If you look at the recruitment they have done, they've brought in players who can replace Salah.

"Their recruitment over the past few years has been exceptional and they are clearly planning for the future. At some time, Mo Salah will not be available, whether that be through a move or age.

"Liverpool have identified that and put in the good recruitment now to try and negate those issues when and if it does happen. It might not happen now but if it does then Liverpool have got a plan for that."

Mohamed Salah's contract should still be a pressing issue for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has not let his standards drop, and he has also remained injury-free since signing for Liverpool in 2017.

The Egyptian is perhaps the most important player in Liverpool's attack, and securing his future should be a priority for the Reds.

Although Liverpool have shown that they can function well as an attacking unit in Mohamed Salah's absence, his presence on the pitch elevates the side to a higher level.

So far this season, he has mustered 16 goals in the Premier League and is currently the leading goal-scorer in the English top-flight.

