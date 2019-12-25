Liverpool granted permission to wear gold badge for one Premier League encounter

Liverpool won their third trophy of the calendar year in Qatar

Newly crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions Liverpool will be allowed to wear the gold badge for their final Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the 29th of December.

Following their triumph in Qatar against Brazilian outfit Flamengo in the final, the Reds were crowned world champions for their first time in their history and announced on their official website that they would be allowed to don their gold badge in the Champions League, while a formal application would be required to do so in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have proceeded to do so and received a positive response, as they face a race against time to get the custom printed home shirt ready for their Premier League encounter against Wolves. Liverpool are yet to receive a badge from FIFA, as the governing body want to hold a formation ceremony for the world champions, as the Reds became the first English side after Manchester United to earn the right to wear it.

The Merseyside club will turn their attention to second-placed Leicester City on Boxing Day before their home encounter against Wolves, as the Foxes host the runaway leaders in their top of the table clash in the Premier League.

While official permission has been granted, it remains to be seen if the newly crowned world champions get their home shirts altered on time for their league game against Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Wolves.